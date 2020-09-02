Father of Costa Rican Calypso Wálter Ferguson Will be Immortalized in a New Postmark

Correos de Costa Rica presented this past Monday a commemorative postmark illustrated with the face of the renowned Costa Rican artist Wálter Ferguson, considered the father of calypso. This as part of the commemoration of the “Historic Month of Afro-descendants in Costa Rica”, which is intended to run from August 31 to September 3.

The postmark features a line drawing of the “father of the calypso” accompanied by a microphone representing his role as a composer and singer, with the inscription: August Month of Afro-descendants.

Wálter Ferguson is the figure chosen this year to dedicate the commemoration of this month, for his immense contribution to the country, whose music has transcended borders. “Don Wálter composed more than one hundred calypsos in his entire life, although his music never appeared on the Costa Rican commercial radio. Today we recognize this musical genre as intangible cultural heritage,” said Vice President Epsy Campbell.

Ferguson is a calypsonian known as “Gavitt”, he was born in Guabito, Panama on May 7, 1919, and at an early age he adopted the Costa Rican nationality. In our country, Calypso came to our Atlantic coast through Afro-descendants, however, Walter Ferguson promoted it from his beloved Cahuita, becoming the town’s troubadour.

The president of the Board of Directors of Correos de Costa Rica, José Alexis Jiménez, commented that “he is a character whose legacy has marked a before and after in the cultural identity of our country. Through his talent, Don Wálter has immortalized the reality of the Afro-Costa Rican population and has shown the world the value of their traditions. That is why it fills us with pride that it becomes part of the philatelic history of our country”. This postmark is available at the Philatelic Window located in the Central Post Office Building in San José.