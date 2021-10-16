Carrera “CorrePorMi”Will Return to the Street in 2021

Those who love to run have this October 24 the possibility of being part of the competition “Correpor mi“, traditional this month to raise awareness about the fight against breast cancer.

The thirteenth edition of the event will be in-person again, after the previous year was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The event will take place in the Viva park, in La Guácima de Alajuela. At least a thousand runners are expected to participate.

There will be three distances of 5, 10 and 15 kilometers. Those interested can register on the page www.correpormi.com. Participation will cost between $ 15 and $ 35, depending on the distance and modality. Each athlete will receive a kit that includes a medal, disposable chip, insurance and number.

Prevention and solidarity

“Due to the pandemic, many people have stopped attending hospitals and medical check-ups. This has been due to the cancellation of appointments and for fear of catching Covid-19. Therefore, in a very short time an increase in cases of breast cancer could be observed”, affirmed Marcela Marqués, director of Correpor Mi.The race aims to carry the message of prevention and solidarity with this disease.

Details

The competition will start at 5 a.m. and the sanitary protocols will be followed rigorously and responsibly.The start will be given in heats of between 80 and 90 people with a frequency of 40 minutes, respecting the two meters of distances and once they finish they must leave the circuit.

“You can not make breaks in hydration areas, physical contact between people is prohibited and everyone must carry their bottle with water or hydrating,” said the organization.

The resources raised in the race will be donated to non-profit organizations that work focused on cancer prevention.In the 12 editions, more than 170 million colones have been collected, which have been invested in campaigns and impacted 65,000 patients.