Cannabis, a Window to Spirituality and Consciousness

This article begans by asking the question, does cannabis connect me with my spirituality and consciousness? , and that’s why I started reading about it on the internet, I found many different opinions, some in favor and others against.

Although there is no scientific evidence to explain this connection, history shows us truths that are undeniable. I will show you the most relevant so that in the end you are the one who draws your own conclusions.

To begin, we have to be clear about our type of consumption

Types of consumption

For me there are 3 types of cannabis use, medicinal, recreational and spiritual. The latter will be the central point of the article:

Medicinal use

In 1964 Dr. Mechoulam discovered the psychoactive component of marijuana, THC, and twenty years later he found that THC interacts with the largest receptor system in the human body, the endocannabinoid system.

Since then, the consumption of cannabis for medicinal use thanks to its chemical compounds known to many, THC and CBD, have been part of treatments for pathologies such as: cancer, epilepsy, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, among others.

Recreational use

In Chile, the consumption of cannabis is allowed but with many dangerous legal loopholes, and in many parts of the world it is still not. However, cannabis is the 2nd most consumed substance worldwide (after alcohol), used by millions of people to relieve stress, anxieties or simply to have a good time.

If you are a regular user, then you probably already know that it works depending on the result you want to achieve. Also, the variety you are going to consume influences. In general, sativas contain more THC, which will make you feel more active, and indicas contain more CBD content, which will make you feel more relaxed.

Spiritual use

Cannabis and religion:

Surely when we think of religion and cannabis, the first thing that comes to mind is Rastafari, and yes, but they are not the only ones. They reject all materialism and oppression and through cannabis they raise consciousness, increase the pleasure of life, relax, and eliminate bad energies. The Rastafarians believe that the plant will bring the human being closer to its creator, Jah.But as I already told you, there are and were other cultures that use cannabis as part of their religious rites.

In the Hindu culture

Lord Shiva is described in the Vedas collection of holy books as the lord of “Bhang”, which is a traditional drink created with marijuana, milk, sugar and spices. The religious use of this drink occurs mainly during the sexual acts of Tantric Religious Yoga. Before each session the Bhang is consumed and a mantra is recited for the goddess Kali (universal mother) in order to intensify the experience, where it is intended to achieve a full connection of mind, body and spirit.

Other cultures

In Chinese culture, marijuana was a very important plant for ancient shamans. The Tibetans, the Celts, the Egyptians or the Mediterranean are cultures that traditionally used this plant, both for therapeutic and mystical purposes, they believed in the use of cannabis as a spiritual vehicle.

In Mexico, the Indians of the Hidalgo, Puebla and Veracruz regions use a plant they call Rosa María or Santa Rosa (identified as Marihuana) and which they consider as a means of communicating with the Virgin and as a part of the heart of God. .

Nuns

The Sisters of the Valley call themselves nuns, but without professing the Catholic faith. Basing their particular religion on the cultivation of the marijuana plant, they fight against the government that, they say, has abandoned the people, while they bill more than a million dollars a year in the process.

As well as them, some modern movements are included in this religious list, the Ministry of THC, Temple 420, the Ministry of the Green Faith, Cantheism, the Assembly of Cannabis, The Church of the Universe, the Church of the Free Marijuana of Honolulu, and the First Church of Cannabis.

Cannabis and spirituality

The cannabis plant has been considered a sacred and magical plant for thousands of years in various ancient cultures of the world, as we saw recently, it is connected with the body through our endocannabinoid system, but it also connects with our spirit, how?

In my experience with cannabis, I can say that it is used medicinally to balance hormones and pain during menstruation; recreationally, to de-stress after work, or while taking a walk, even for sex. Also, in my time alone, when I get involved or connect with the muse, either writing or perhaps playing an instrument. In this way I manage to connect with myself, get to know myself and sometimes accept myself, beyond the stereotypes that normally define us. This is the moment that connects me with my sprituality, my essence and who I really am.

However, I believe that cannabis is not a channel to connect with you, but rather it is like a travel companion, the one you choose because you know you are going to have a good time. Cannabis or not, you are the only channel that can make it possible.

In that sense, there are certain routines that can help you reach high levels of spiritual elevation, such as yoga, daily meditation, breathing exercises or taking care of your body.

According to an article that talks about the connection between cannabis and the chakras, it says that cannabis in its various forms helps to mobilize the chakras. it can improve and balance the “energy of the body”. Through a real connection caused by the psychoactives of marijuana on these points, amplifying their vibration and energy flow. But as I told you at the beginning of this article, nothing is scientifically proven.

Cannabis and emotional health

We wanted to know the opinion of our Emotional Health professional YenniferRoldan, about the relationship of cannabis with consciousness and the importance of being connected. We invite you to listen to the audio.

The next time you consume cannabis, I invite you to do the following exercise:

Find a place that you like and where you can be calm. (Preferably in contact with nature)

Close your eyes and count 10 slow breaths

Open your eyes and begin to detail what surrounds you, look at the details, the colors, the shapes

Ask yourself how you feel?

Does cannabis have a connection with my spirituality?

In what way does cannabis help you feel good about yourself?

What you answer will be the beginning of a spiritual relationship with cannabis, which you will discover as you continue to ask yourself questions and continue to investigate within yourself.