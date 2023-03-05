Canada Announces Play Equity Agreement Between Men’s and Women’s Teams

Canada Soccer has announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with the players of the women’s national team to bring their financial conditions on par with those of their men’s counterparts. The measures will focus mainly on equalizing the incentives per game and prizes for results.

Still work to be done

“We have been consistent and have made public the need for fairness and equal pay to be the pillars of any new agreement with our players, and today we are complying with it. Although it is an important step forward, and it is a sign of progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that our two national programs receive the necessary resources and support to prepare and compete,” Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer General Secretary said in announcing the news.

The organization stressed that the negotiations continue and, therefore, “the provisional financing agreement with the players of the women’s national team is subject to changes depending on the details that are included in the final collective agreement.”

The women’s team, a gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, was forced by Canada Soccer to play the She Believes Cup two weeks ago, under threat of sanctions and fines, despite the fact that the players had gone on strike in protest against the treatment received by the federation.