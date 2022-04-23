“Beyond Van Gogh” Exhibition Tickets Now Available

Can you imagine a projection technology that transports you to the world of the famous painter Vincent Van Gogh? As of June 3rd, you can live this experience in Costa Rica, at the Pedregal Events Center.

Beyond Van Gogh “The Immersive Experience” is an imaginative exhibition created by audiovisual designers. It uses dreams, thoughts and words to drive this experience and visitors can move between projected walls of light, color and landscapes.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

A bridge for visitors to intensify their senses

According to the production company Primo Entertainment, Van Gogh’s works come to life, appear and disappear, turning the details into a bridge for visitors to intensify their senses.

“Through his own words placed in a symphonic score, we can come to a new appreciation of the impressive work of this artist and his particular way of seeing our world,” said the producer.

The platform where the tickets will be available will be eticket.cr. From April 20th to 22nd they will be sold to those who have American Express cards, from the 23rd to 26th for Credomatic cardholders and from April 27, they can be purchased with any card (from ¢8,800 to ¢40,900 each entry).