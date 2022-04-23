More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    “Beyond Van Gogh” Exhibition Tickets Now Available

    Pedregal will host Van Gogh's show "The Immersive Experience" from June 3rd to July 3rd

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Can you imagine a projection technology that transports you to the world of the famous painter Vincent Van Gogh? As of June 3rd, you can live this experience in Costa Rica, at the Pedregal Events Center.

    Beyond Van Gogh “The Immersive Experience” is an imaginative exhibition created by audiovisual designers. It uses dreams, thoughts and words to drive this experience and visitors can move between projected walls of light, color and landscapes.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    A bridge for visitors to intensify their senses

    According to the production company Primo Entertainment, Van Gogh’s works come to life, appear and disappear, turning the details into a bridge for visitors to intensify their senses.

    “Through his own words placed in a symphonic score, we can come to a new appreciation of the impressive work of this artist and his particular way of seeing our world,” said the producer.

    The platform where the tickets will be available will be eticket.cr. From April 20th to 22nd they will be sold to those who have American Express cards, from the 23rd to 26th for Credomatic cardholders and from April 27, they can be purchased with any card (from ¢8,800 to ¢40,900 each entry).

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianelaSanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleAccording to a UN Report, Half of the World’s Population Is Highly Vulnerable to Climate Change
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    According to a UN Report, Half of the World’s Population Is Highly Vulnerable to Climate Change

    Half of the world's population is already "highly vulnerable" to the cruel and growing impacts of climate change, and the "criminal" inaction of leaders threatens to reduce the few chances of a "livable future" on the planet, the UN warned.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER