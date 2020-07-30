A picture-perfect “Parador” (scenic lookout point) for the “El Cangrejo Square” of the “Paseo Marino” in the town of Golfito is the new tourist attraction of this beautiful canton. With the sea, the cruises and the Golfo Dulce in the background, the new site of Golfito intends that both national and foreign tourist can take scenic photographs as a memory of their visit to this magical place, with the name of the canton and with a background view that takes full advantage of the spectacular scenic beauty of the bay.

The construction of this site had a cost of ¢ 32 million and was carried out by the Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports (Incop). “More than a project, it is a work that will strengthen the identity of Golfito and beautify even more its seafront with the generation of a new public space that will improve the tourist experience in the town,” said Juan Ramón Rivera, executive president of Incop.

Relocate to beach work remote
Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here