A picture-perfect “Parador” (scenic lookout point) for the “El Cangrejo Square” of the “Paseo Marino” in the town of Golfito is the new tourist attraction of this beautiful canton. With the sea, the cruises and the Golfo Dulce in the background, the new site of Golfito intends that both national and foreign tourist can take scenic photographs as a memory of their visit to this magical place, with the name of the canton and with a background view that takes full advantage of the spectacular scenic beauty of the bay.

The construction of this site had a cost of ¢ 32 million and was carried out by the Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports (Incop). “More than a project, it is a work that will strengthen the identity of Golfito and beautify even more its seafront with the generation of a new public space that will improve the tourist experience in the town,” said Juan Ramón Rivera, executive president of Incop.