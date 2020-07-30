The celebrations for the 385 years of the Sacred Image of the “Virgen de Los Angeles”, will take place this 2020 in a virtual manner, due to the context of COVID-19.

The religious ceremonies will last until July 31st, being held at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; on July 26th it will be held at 10:30 a.m. At 5:30am the Aurora Rosary will be held in the Temple and the other Masses are also scheduled for 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

For this year, some of the offerings will be: for all the COVID-19 patients, for the entire medical and nursing staff that works to face the Pandemic; for all the scientists on the planet developing a vaccine and any other treatment that leads to the control of the virus soon, and for all the institutions that work together to control the Pandemic and eradicate the Virus.

The celebration for the dressing of the Image of the Virgin on August 1st, will be at 11:00 a.m., while the Solemnity of the Queen of Los Angeles, on August 2nd at 10:30 a.m.

These Masses can be followed through the Facebook page of the “Basilica de Los Angeles”, the “Fundacion Cultural Los Angeles”, the “Red de Radios y Televisoras Catòlicas”. Those of August 1st can be seen on channel 12, and of August 2nd on channel 7.

Virtual pilgrimage

Starting Friday, July 24th, parishioners will be able to join the 100% digital Pilgrimage, which aims to provide a complete experience of this tradition, while safeguarding the faithful`s health staying at home.

Through the website: www.romeriavirtual2020.com requests may be made to “La Negrita”. Likewise, those who wish may do some at-home exercises that are equivalent to the kilometers walked on the procession.

“If there is a year that we need “La Negrita”, this is it. That is why everyone is invited to show how faith continues strong in the 2020 edition by the virtual pilgrimage,” reported the Episcopal Conference.

Short film and song are the novelties of this year

Costa Rican filmmaker José Mario Salas and producer Donato Rodríguez will premiere the short film “El Hallazgo” on August 7th on channel 7, which will later be shared on the Basilica’s social networks.

Also, nine Catholic musicians who make up the group “Amigos en la Fe”, will launch the song “Madre llena de amor” on August 1st, which you can listen to in a virtual concert broadcast that day by the Facebook account of the “Basilica de Los Angeles”.

As part of the alternatives to the current situation, the digital magazine “La Negrita” will make content available for continued family prayer.