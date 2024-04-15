Best Locations for Hybrid and Remote Workers

Today many employers and employees are interested in maintaining the trend of remote work. In fact, according to a global publication, 98% of full-time workers surveyed said they would like to work remotely at least part-time. Given this, it’s safe to say that remote work is here to stay.

Some workers consider themselves fully remote, meaning they never go to an office, while others follow a hybrid model. Hybrid workers split their time between the office and remote workplaces. This allows them to enjoy many of the benefits of remote work, while maintaining a physical connection to the office.

Remote and hybrid work styles are most popular among workers ages 24 to 35, as well as those who have completed higher levels of education. In 2024, the top industries for remote work include IT, marketing, accounting and finance, project management, medical and healthcare, human resources and recruiting, and customer service.

In a recent survey conducted by Indeed, workers identified a wide range of benefits of remote and hybrid work. These included saving time and money, not having to commute, a better work-life balance and increased productivity. Similarly, employers have found that allowing remote and hybrid work improves morale, attracts top talent, and reduces costs, turnover, and absenteeism.

However, remote and hybrid work also presents challenges. The survey also identified a number of drawbacks, including less collaboration, lack of camaraderie and less access to leadership. Remote work also requires a high level of self-discipline and can leave workers feeling isolated, overwhelmed and disconnected.

Added to this is the ability to choose the perfect tools: “We know that for professionals who work remotely, choosing the right laptop is essential. We recommend models such as our Swift, Spin or Aspire lines, which stand out for their long battery life, allowing you to work for hours without depending on a plug. With a light weight and compact design, they are ideal for easily moving from home to a cafe or library. “Portability does not sacrifice performance, ensuring that our users not only work efficiently, but also comfortably in any environment,” highlights Acer.

What are the best places to work remotely?

One way to combat some of the challenges of remote and hybrid work is to get out of the house. Many public places now allow remote workers, and trying new locations can be a great way to change things up.

Here are some of the best remote work places for 2024:

Libraries: Quiet and well-lit, libraries typically offer free Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, cubbies, and plenty of research materials. They also have private rooms available for calls and meetings.

Coffee shops: They usually have a lively atmosphere and plenty of space on the tables to set up your favorite drink. They are a great place for informal meetings or independent work.

Coworking spaces:Coworking spaces offer desks and cubicles for rent, as well as meeting rooms and other collaborative spaces. Wi-Fi and electricity are provided. Day passes and monthly memberships are typically available.

College campuses: These typically have free Wi-Fi, libraries and food courts, as well as private study rooms. Pro tip: Be sure to research parking options before you arrive.

Airport lounges: Airport lounges typically include Wi-Fi, electrical outlets, and comfortable seating, as well as amenities such as bars or buffets. Frequent flyer miles or membership status may be required for entry.

Parks or public patios: These are often located near restaurants, stores, and government buildings, and park benches or tables can be a great outdoor work space. A smartphone or hotspot may be required for Wi-Fi.

Shopping centers: They usually include food areas and multipurpose rooms for public use. They are also heated and air conditioned, and can be a great place to walk during breaks.

Hotels or resorts: Hotels and resorts have rooms, suites and conference rooms, as well as lounges, restaurants and cafes that can be used as work spaces. Amenities such as swimming pools, spas and golf courses are also available to entertain colleagues or clients.

Gyms: Gyms often have social or co-working spaces available for members to use between training sessions. Membership is generally required.

Museums and galleries: Many museums and galleries offer a calm and inspiring environment ideal for independent and focused tasks. Most require an annual subscription, but keep an eye out for free entry days.

Other ideas for remote workplaces include bookstores, community centers, and rented office spaces. Just be sure to consider cost, Wi-Fi access, privacy, comfort, and noise level when choosing a location.