Benefits of Going to the Gym that You Did Not Know

Leading a healthy life requires effort and perseverance. Despite that, it is worth it. Physical training allows you to enjoy a better figure and reinforces your self-esteem, but at the same time, it contributes to your enjoyment of resistance, which translates into a better quality of life.

Well, the best places to train and get in shape are gyms. These types of facilities have modern equipment and instructors who will help you achieve a fitness life. In this post, we will reveal the reasons why you should go to the gym.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

1. IT CALMS ANXIETY

Physical exercise improves mood. According to certain medical studies, patients with anxiety disorders and even panic attacks improve significantly if they exercise at least 30 minutes daily. In this sense, going to professional training centers such as the gym is highly recommended. This type of place offers companionship, which contributes to being regular with sports practices.

2. IT GIVES YOU ENERGY

Contrary to what you might think, doing physical exercise does not leave you exhausted, rather it gives you energy. Of course, at first, you may feel a little tired; especially when you lead a very sedentary life. However, training improves the cardiovascular system and affects energy metabolism. So training in the morning is a great way to start the day with more energy.

3. IT COMBATS INSOMNIA

Do you have trouble falling asleep? Insomnia can alter the quality of life of patients. However, physical exercise excites the secretion of beta-endorphins, which causes pleasure when training. At the same time, it raises melatonin levels; that is, the sleep hormone.

Of course, experts recommend exercising at any time of the day, however, they warn against training just before bedtime. In this sense, if you are going to train at night, it should be at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed.

4. IT IMPROVES SEXUAL PERFORMANCE

Going to the gym not only helps you improve your physical appearance, increasing desire and attraction as a couple, but also affects sexual performance, as indicated by the gynecologist and clinical sexologist, Alejandro Díaz.

Some chronic diseases can alter blood flow to the penis, such as obesity and hypertension, both of which can cause erectile dysfunction. In the case of women, suffering from chronic pathologies can decrease libido. This affects sexual performance. On the other hand, sports practice prevents these pathologies.

Of course, experts point out that you have to have a balanced pace since excessive sports can decrease testosterone.

5. IT HELPS YOU TO BE MORE SOCIABLE

Playing sports is fun. Going to training places allows you to meet people with the same interests as you, and which contributes to making new friends.

Although in gyms there are many machines to exercise, you can also train outdoors, for example, riding a bicycle, hiking and even playing a sport like a volleyball or soccer helps you feel good about yourself and make new friends.

In conclusion… There are plenty of reasons to lead a fitness life!