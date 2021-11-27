Backpackers Seek Adventure In Central America as Mexico and Costa Rica Enter Top 10 Travel Spots For 2022

Hostel World, the global hostel-focussed online booking platform, has revealed their most-booked destinations for 2022, with emerging Costa Rica making the top 10 for the first time.

As firm backpacker favourites Australia and New Zealand unsurprisingly drop off the top travel list, travellers turn to Central America to get their adventure fix, with Mexico coming in third and Costa Rica coming in eighth.

Scotland is also climbing the ranks, moving up from 17th place to 10th spot globally in 2022, and even making it to most booked country for British travellers – a 7% increase on normal booking levels pre-pandemic.

The USA retains its leader position in 2022, however when looking at which cities people are booking it seems backpackers are chasing sun and surf vibes in Hawaii. Honolulu and Maui have come in at 15th and 18th place in the top 20 cities booked by global customers, overtaking San Francisco, Los Angeles and Miami.

New York City is still a sought-after destination for international travellers, coming in 14th for most booked city, but for Americans NYC has dropped from 9th to 27th place in 2022.

Looking at the top destinations booked by nationality, the most surprising trend is that Australians are opting to stay at home with 11 of the top 20 cities booked by Aussies in 2022 within Australia. Byron Bay climbs to top spot up from 31st place in 2020, representing an 86% increase.

Top 10 most booked countries for global hostel travellers in 2022, with popular places to stay:

1. USA – Samsun Ocean Beach San Diego. Hostelworld rating 9.7, from £23.

2. Spain – Toc Hostel Barcelona, Hostelworld rating 9.4, from £26.

3. Mexico – Hostel TribuHolbox Island, Hostelworld rating 9.3, from £13.

4. Italy – YellowSquare Rome. Hostelworld rating 8.9, from £12.

5. Germany – The Circus Hostel Berlin. Hostelworld rating 9.4, from £20.

6. Netherlands – Flying Pig Downtown Amsterdam. Hostelworld rating 9.2, from £21.

7. France – Les Piaules Paris, Hostelworld rating 9.0, from £25.

8. Costa Rica – In The Wind Hostel, San Jose. Hostelworld rating: 9.3, from £10.

9. England – St Christopher’s Inn Liverpool St. Hostelworld rating 9.1, from £32.

10. Scotland – Castle Rock Hostel Edinburg. Hostelworld rating 9.5, from £12.