Avocado: The Positive Side Effects It Has On Muscles

Avocado has become one of the essential foods in the gastronomy of Costarican homes, especially for muscles. The ‘green gold’, name that has received in some Latin American countries, is not only a desired input for its flavor, but also for its high content of vitamins and minerals.

And it has been determined that it is an excellent muscle enhancer because it is rich in potassium. For comparison, a whole avocado contains about 700 milligrams of this substance. This is almost twice as much as a banana, which only has 422.

According to a study conducted by the International Journal of Sports Nutrition and Exercise Metabolism in 2006, people who exercise constantly can find muscle calming in this fruit if consumed in the right portions. This due to its reserves of Vitamin C.

Avocado and the benefits it has on your muscles

On the other hand, a study revealed by the journal ‘Nature’ determined its benefits for cardiovascular activity. As well as the normalization of systolic blood pressure after exercise. “Previous studies have shown that regular consumption of avocado has beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system. However, little attention has been paid to the use of avocado as a dietary supplement. In particular, for people involved in physical exercise training,” the document says.

Now, you should keep in mind that although avocado is recommended for low and high performance athletes, it also contains high doses of calories, 160 per 100 grams to be exact. So it contains large amounts of fat that can alter your dietary processes.