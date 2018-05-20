From 4 am on this Sunday and until noon, the national authorities will have a complete closure of roads in San José downtown. This is due to the 2nd edition of the San José Marathon, an event that will have a security operation, closure of roads, and transfer of bus stops to protect runners.
It is expected that more than 3 thousand athletes participate in the 10-kilometer circuit, with start and finish in the Central Park.
The organization indicated that the caravan will go through points such as the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, the Social Guarantees Park, Plaza Víquez, Liceo de Costa Rica, La Carit, Clínica Bíblica, La Dolorosa Church, Puntarenas Bus Station, 10th Avenue, Municipality from San José, Soda Tapia, La Sabana, National Stadium, Paseo Colón, Children’s Hospital, San Juan de Dios Hospital and 2nd Avenue until returning to the starting point.
The bus stops that are located on the route will suffer the following changes:
- Stop located between 200 and 400 meters north of the Church of La Merced. Routes: San José-Alajuela, Alajuela-San José, San José Alajuela by Heredia, San José-San Joaquin de Flores by track, San José-Los Lagos , La Milpa, Guararí Urbanization by La Uruca and Pista, San José-Heredia by track, San José San Antonio de Belén-San Rafael-La Guácima, San José-La Aurora, Santa Cecilia, La Liliana by track.
- Stop on the west side of the road next to the Moreno Cañas Clinic. Routes of Santa Ana and Escazú.
- Stop between 14th and 18th Avenues, 2nd to 16th streets. The Paso Ancho-Concepción routes.
- Stops along 11th Street to 2nd Avenue: Zapote, Desamparados, San Antonio, and El Bosque routes.