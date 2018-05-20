From 4 am on this Sunday and until noon, the national authorities will have a complete closure of roads in San José downtown. This is due to the 2nd edition of the San José Marathon, an event that will have a security operation, closure of roads, and transfer of bus stops to protect runners.

It is expected that more than 3 thousand athletes participate in the 10-kilometer circuit, with start and finish in the Central Park.

The organization indicated that the caravan will go through points such as the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, the Social Guarantees Park, Plaza Víquez, Liceo de Costa Rica, La Carit, Clínica Bíblica, La Dolorosa Church, Puntarenas Bus Station, 10th Avenue, Municipality from San José, Soda Tapia, La Sabana, National Stadium, Paseo Colón, Children’s Hospital, San Juan de Dios Hospital and 2nd Avenue until returning to the starting point.

The bus stops that are located on the route will suffer the following changes: