Art Tattoo Fest Was A Success In Jacó

The Jacó Impact Movement led this week, the Art Tatoo Fest activity in Margaritas (Jacó) as a recognition of culture, urban style and more. Those who make up the organization appreciated being able to carry out the cultural activity in the spaces of the Hotel Amapola and Rest. in Margaritas. In the same way, they thanked the people who attended and supported with the fundraising through the purchase of tickets.

Promoting the community

Jacó Impact, has always had as its main goal, to promote the community, work together and in various areas: sports, culture, education, in addition to putting into practice constant attention to the environment, that is why today, reforestation and beach cleaning are essential.

Art Tattoo Fest, had the participation of tattoo artists, Graffiti artists, Rap & Hip Hop presentations, as well as various DJs (Tygah, Shalow, Tyron, Kid and Hendrix); the dancers from the Motion Dance Center put on their authentic show, the photographers enjoyed each scene and the attendees enjoyed the exquisite Mexican food, an Open Bar, as well as stands with local crafts.

The live music was the perfect touch in the activity, which without a doubt everyone could appreciate. Jacó is definitely a town that brings them to you and in the best possible way, to surprise those who are willing to visit it. If you intend to visit its beaches, its restaurants, its parks for sure, you will find Jacó Impact because it is an organization that does not rest, always ready to create alliances for the community