More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Art Tattoo Fest Was A Success In Jacó

    The activities of Jacó Impact continue to leave traces in Costa Rica, this Movement increasingly expands its audience ...

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Jacó Impact Movement led this week, the Art Tatoo Fest activity in Margaritas (Jacó) as a recognition of culture, urban style and more. Those who make up the organization appreciated being able to carry out the cultural activity in the spaces of the Hotel Amapola and Rest. in Margaritas. In the same way, they thanked the people who attended and supported with the fundraising through the purchase of tickets.

    Promoting the community

    Jacó Impact, has always had as its main goal, to promote the community, work together and in various areas: sports, culture, education, in addition to putting into practice constant attention to the environment, that is why today, reforestation and beach cleaning are essential.

    TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here.

    Art Tattoo Fest, had the participation of tattoo artists, Graffiti artists, Rap & Hip Hop presentations, as well as various DJs (Tygah, Shalow, Tyron, Kid and Hendrix); the dancers from the Motion Dance Center put on their authentic show, the photographers enjoyed each scene and the attendees enjoyed the exquisite Mexican food, an Open Bar, as well as stands with local crafts.

    The live music was the perfect touch in the activity, which without a doubt everyone could appreciate. Jacó is definitely a town that brings them to you and in the best possible way, to surprise those who are willing to visit it. If you intend to visit its beaches, its restaurants, its parks for sure, you will find Jacó Impact because it is an organization that does not rest, always ready to create alliances for the community

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Get Updates On Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With Upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMaría Donaire TCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleLearning to Love Yourself and Others
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Art Tattoo Fest Was A Success In Jacó

    The Jacó Impact Movement led this week, the Art Tatoo Fest activity in Margaritas (Jacó) as a recognition of...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Interested in Upcoming Retreats & Events in Costa Rica? Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Get Updates.

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERand get updates on Costa Rican Retreats & Events.