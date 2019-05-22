The most ancient evidence of a tattoo was found in the Chinchorro culture, on the coast of Chile. From this civilization, some tattoos -dating from 2000 BC- have been found. For example, one of them consists of a thin mustache on the upper lip of an adult.

It is important to highlight that, in this same area, different archaeological pieces of evidence have been found that date up to 6,000 years old. These could represent costumes used at the time of making tattoos.

As a curious fact, in 1991 a Neolithic mummy was found inside a glacier in the Otztal Alps, with 57 tattoos on its back. This mummy is now known as the “ice man”.

Today’s tattoos

Nowadays, a tattoo has a different meaning for each person. With respect to this, we find different styles and meanings; For example, tattooing the name of a loved one denotes the importance that a person has within his environment.

In other tastes, more and more daring or demanding, we can find graphic representations of great value, such as flowers or animals, which emphasizes love and admiration for Mother Nature.

On the other hand, it is important to note that performing a tattoo will not change the character of a person in itself. A tattoo is just a form of expression; it seeks to express a host of ideas.

Currently, modern society begins to accept the tattoo as an expression full of art. In the past, it was believed to be simply a fad and hollow fashion.

Nowadays, many more cases stand out in which these types of tattoos are used to decorate a body. They are also used to disguise and cover scars, stretch marks or birthmarks, as well as moles of unpleasant appearance.

Even, in recent years, new and sophisticated techniques have been developed. Also, there is a better selection of inks that match a beautiful and sophisticated decoration. It helps a lot to the emotional well-being of some people who want to erase scars left on their bodies, as the result of accidents or some type of surgery.

Pioneer countries

When it comes to getting a tattoo, you must take into account a number of aspects. Among them, the tattoo artist with whom you are going to make said tattoo; the subsequent care that you must have, and know which are the best countries that stand out in the world when it comes to practicing this art. Between these latitudes, countries like Canada, the United States, Colombia, and Costa Rica stand out.

With great pride, Costa Rican tattoo artists are positioned among the best ones in the world. What is more, art made by them is characterized for being bold, asymmetric, and with an excellent aesthetic touch.

It is important to choose the design that you like the most because it will be adapted to the style you want; that is, the one you are looking for.

On the other hand, our country Costa Rica has excellent tattoo design artists such as, for example, Checho Solórzano. All this outstanding talent can be seen in the competitions of the national conventions where the judges, who are almost always renowned international artists, are impressed with the tattoos made on Costa Rican territory.

As for the cost of a tattoo within our country, it can vary a lot. Likewise, the size and complexity of it are relative. This also includes the place of the body where you are going to tattoo, the style, the time it will take to do it, among other important aspects.

The quality of the tattoo will also depend on the artist. If the same charges his work per hour or piece, that detail will influence the client’s budget.

In fact, the price range will be different from one artist to another. For example, 1 hour of tattooing could cost between ₵ 30,000 and 50,000. With reference to this, most artists can only give a price once the design of the tattoo has been finished.

It is also very important to note that most of our artists do not like to copy any type of design; they will always try to make a unique, original design, which can significantly change the tattoo’s price.

To remember before being tattooed…