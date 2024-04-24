More
    Are You Traveling to Puerto Viejo Limon During Holy Week? It Will Have Only One Access

    This is the only access road to Puerto Viejo and Manzanillo

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) denies that tourists will face inconveniences if they visit Puerto Viejo de Limón this Holy Week.The authorities began expansion work on three bridges on Route 256, however, they assure that the passage is enabled to enter Puerto Viejo and Manzanillo without major setbacks.

    Passage available for visitors

    The Road and Bridge Construction Management of the National Road Council (Conavi) emphasizes that on the road that connects Hone Creek with the center of Puerto Viejo there will always be passage available for visitors, since it is the only land access route to that tourist pole.

    Of the three passes that will be replaced, only the one located over the Pan Dulce ravine has been removed, but a provisional pass has been installed next to it.In addition, preliminary work is already being carried out in the Hotel ravine and work will soon begin in the unnamed ravine, right at the entrance to Puerto Viejo.

    The company in charge of the works will work until Holy Tuesday, March 26, and will resume work on Tuesday, April 2, which means that there will be no setbacks during most of the days of Holy Week, the MOPT reported.

    Necessary works

    The change of these three steps for others with double the capacity is due to the fact that their useful life has come to an end and their structural condition is compromised. The new bridges will go from one lane to two and sidewalks will be added to both sides, which will improve road safety in the area.

    All the structures to be built will have foundations with steel piles, reinforced concrete bastions, steel beams and a concrete bearing slab, also reinforced, with two lanes of 3.65 meters wide each, with pedestrian sidewalks on both sides of 1.20 meters wide.

    The total cost of the project will be approximately ¢1,800 million and must be executed within a period of 240 effective days, taking into account the climatic conditions of the area, especially the heavy rains that can generate flooding of the tributaries.

