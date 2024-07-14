Are Costa Rica and Israel Distancing Themselves?

The historical closeness between Costa Rica and Israel has clashed in recent months with the latter’s military actions as part of the conflict in the Middle East, where the impact on the vulnerable civilian population has been criticized above all. Through continuous diplomatic communications, the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry has reproached various actions of the Israeli army.

The most recent episode emerged last week, after actions in the Khan Yunis region of Gaza. There was an attack on a school that had become a shelter, leaving dozens dead, including several children.

“It is recalled that, according to international humanitarian law, schools and refugee camps enjoy special protection and civilians, particularly boys and girls, must be protected at all times,” the Yellow House noted.

“After nine months of conflict, we reiterate the call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, unrestricted access to humanitarian aid and the prompt implementation of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and of the binding provisional measures emanating from the International Court of Justice,” he added.

Foreign Ministry: “We have fluid communication”

In addition to the war issue, the Middle East conflict has also been transferred to international institutions. There the progress towards recognition of the State of Palestine has further tense the situation. Even the Israeli Ambassador, Michal Gur-Aryeh, has complained about the national positions.

“By voting in favor of the resolution, Costa Rica actually voted against its own long-standing position on the importance of respecting international law,” he noted in May.

Faced with this scenario, Foreign Minister Arnoldo André insisted on defending the positions that Costa Rica has had, ensuring in the process that the channel is kept open with Tel Aviv.

“We have an open embassy there and there is an Israeli embassy in Costa Rica. We have fluid communication with the Israeli authorities,” he said. Of course, support for a two-state solution and the call to respect the rules even in a state of conflict was reiterated.

“There are Security Council resolutions that also refer to the conflict and of course the obligations derived from international treaties, especially humanitarian law, of the behavior that the parties must have in an armed conflict, where the protection of the civilian population prevails and especially children and the elderly,” he concluded.

Costa Rica has recognized Israel since its founding in 1948 and for years it was almost exceptional that it maintained its embassy in Jerusalem despite international accusations. Now the Middle Eastern country shows its rejection of the vote for the full recognition of Palestine at the UN.

9 months of a war that worsens

In the early hours of October 7, in the middle of a religious holiday, thousands of Hamas militiamen intervened in 20 communities in Israel. The attack was a surprise and involved murder, destruction of property and kidnappings.

In response, the Israeli authorities undertook a deployment to Gaza that, according to estimates by the area’s self-government, exceeds 38,345 victims. On the Israeli side, the death toll is around 1,600.

The impact of the actions, especially on the civilian population, has generated international concern and intervention of Humanitarian Law. Already at the end of January, the International Court of Justice had ordered the parties to take measures, which focused on preventing genocide or encouraging it.

More recently, even the United States has taken more critical actions to address Gaza; counting the announcement of the construction of a temporary port that will allow humanitarian assistance to be carried.

While the scenario is complicated in Gaza, neighboring countries are not going undefeated either. The fighting has also spread to Syria and Lebanon; It has even reached crossfire between Iran and Israel, one of the main fears in the escalation.

