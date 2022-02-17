Announcement of the Creation of a Tourist Circuit between Costa Rica, Panama, and the Dominican Republic to Provide Visitors with a Special Experience

The ambassador of Panama in the Dominican Republic, Pablo Javier Pérez Campos, revealed that as a result of the agreements reached at the Summit Alliance for Development in Democracy held last December in Puerto Plata, between the presidents of Panama, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic. It will develop a tourist circuit between the nations with the aim of providing visitors with a special and innovative experience, thus generating a good commercial exchange. He highlighted the tourism potential of the 3 nations as well as the opportunities for inclusive development to improve the quality of life of the people.

He explained that with the creation of a circuit or tourist route between the 3 nations, tourists will be offered a unique experience in which they can learn about the ecological, historical and natural wealth of the 3 countries.

“Make a circuit and exchange tourists and offer, in addition to the country brand of the different countries, that a person who comes from another continent or from other regions and can visit the 3 countries and learn about the ecological offer that Costa Rica offers, the offer of the logistics and shopping hub, the beaches that Panama also offers, and the excellent and beautiful beaches that the Dominican Republic has and other regions that can also be explored such as the countryside and mountain area that this country also has an offer to tourism and that can be a good exchange”, he stated.