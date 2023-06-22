American Airlines Increases Frequency of Flights to Guanacaste, Costa Rica

Travelers looking to escape the cold this winter will have more options as American Airlines announces its winter 2023 schedule for the Caribbean and Latin America. With 2 new routes and expanded frequencies on 21 routes, American will consolidate its position as the leading non-stop airline between the United States and Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

“This coming winter we hope to add more services to the destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that our customers want to visit, including popular places like Cancun, Montego Bay and Punta Cana, as well as our newest destination, Tortola”, said José A. Freig, Vice President of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America. “We are proud to strengthen our leadership as the largest US airline in the region, with more flights and seats to more destinations than any other airline or association”. In winter 2023, American will operate more than 2,250 weekly flights to 90 destinations in the region, representing a 10% increase in seat capacity compared to winter 2022.

Expanded service from Charlotte

Beginning December 5th, American will expand service on 10 routes from Charlotte (CLT) that will operate through the winter. Customers will have more options to choose from with 40% more seats available from CLT to Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America compared to winter 2022.

More routes to Mexico

Beginning December 9th, American will launch new nonstop service to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) from Nashville, Tennessee (BNA) and Cincinnati (CVG). The BNA and CVG service will operate on Saturdays until March. These new routes will complement the airline’s more than 35 peak-day flights to Cancun, including the most recent announcement of a second daily service from Austin, Texas (AUS), beginning November 5th. American also plans to increase service to seven popular destinations in Mexico from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), offering more than 50 daily departures from DFW to Mexico.

American will reinforce Miami’s (MIA) status as the largest gateway between the US and Latin America and the Caribbean with the most departures this winter. With more than 140 daily departures to 70 destinations, American offers an industry-leading schedule and a variety of destinations for travelers to explore all the region has to offer. Building on recently announced long distance growth to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE) and Rio de Janeiro (GIG), American will increase service to popular vacation destinations.