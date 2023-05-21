More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Alajuela Welcomed All for the Celebration of “Calipso Day”

    In honor of Walter Ferguson Byfiel, known as the "King of Calipso

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Musical presentations of calypso were part of the celebration this past May 7th in the central park of Alajuela. Calypso is a musical genre that is part of the Afro-descendant intangible cultural heritage of Costa Rica.

    It`s day is celebrated every May 7th, a date that coincides with the birth of one of the greatest exponents of this music: Walter Ferguson Byfiel, known as the “King of Calipso”

    To commemorate National Calipso Day, the Municipality of Alajuela held an event full of musical performances this past Sunday, May 7th, from 10 a.m., in Alajuela’s central park.

    The activity was organized through the Cultural, Sports and Recreational Development Activity, and offered music by national groups such as the Alajuela Concert Band and “Son sin par”.

    The calypso is originally from the Antilles, but in the country it developed and took on its own characteristics. It began to be heard in the Costa Rican Caribbean from the year 1870, when people from the islands of Jamaica, Barbados and Saint Kitts arrived.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    SourceMarianelaSanabria
    Previous article
    Two New Shipping Services Begin To Operate In Moín
    Next article
    Decriminalizing Recreational Marijuana in Costa Rica Will Allow Us to Move from an Illegal Market to a Regulated One
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Research Confirms Cat’s Claw Healing Properties

    Research from the University of Costa Rica - UCR and Spain found more health benefits in the cat's claw plant (Uncariatomentosa) produced in Pococí Limón.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »