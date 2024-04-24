Adventure Reality Show Will Be Recorded in Guanacaste.The Project is Valued at $10 Million

A new audiovisual project will be recorded in Costa Rica and the production cost is estimated at $10 million. This is an adventure reality show that will take place in Guanacaste. For now there are no more details about the program.This was announced on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 4th, by the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer) and the Film Commission.

This is the first project to arrive in Costa Rica thanks to the benefits provided by the Film Investment Attraction Law, in force since November 2021.This law provides benefits such as exemptions from all temporary import taxes on equipment.The Minister of Foreign Trade, Manuel Tovar, pointed out that this production will generate direct work and economic chains in the province.

Bringing many opportunities

“This new project that comes to the country is the fruit of the work that we have been doing in these areas and that, without a doubt, will bring many opportunities outside the Greater Metropolitan Area, in this case for Guanacaste and its surroundings,” said the general manager by Procomer, Laura López.

Costa Rica creates Film Friendly Zones

Comex reported this Wednesday that the film industry generates more than $40 billion annually in the world. Cosa Rica’s efforts are aimed at capturing more and more of that amount.That is why since 2021, when the law came into force, Film Friendly Zones began to be created, which translates as attractive zones for the film industry.

According to Comex, it can be defined as “an economic, geographic or social area that promotes and helps the sector through a collaborative relationship between different sectors that manage to attract audiovisual investment.”

Data from Procomer indicates that from 2018 to 2022, productions worth more than $27 million have been received, including films, documentaries, series, reality shows, commercials and others.

Movie on the Hallmark Channel

It was also announced that next August a film shot 100% in national territory will premiere on the international Hallmark channel, specifically in the town of Punta Leona, in the Central Pacific of the country.

The international film crew spent 15 days in the area last March.Americans were there – with the support of 20 Costa Ricans – for this film that will be a romantic comedy, commented Sergio Miranda, producer and owner of Costa Rica Production Services.

The producer explained that the choice of the location for filming was made due to the ease of logistical issues such as the variety of locations and proximity to the capital. However, he added, the main reason was the combination of beach and jungle.Specifically for the production of this film, locations on Mantas Beach and a private reserve of the tourist complex were used.