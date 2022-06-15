More
    Advantages of the Alliance Forged By Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic Are Defended

    In a debate held at a conference of business executives

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    Costa Rica, Panama and the Dominican Republic defended this past week the validity and advantages of the Alliance for Development in Democracy that they forged last September, which they say allows them to share values ​​to “build a future.”

    This initiative was created with the idea of ​​promoting economic growth by relaunching trade, demographic and cultural ties between the countries of the region, based on the defense of open societies and green development.

    Costa Rican Accessible Tourism Network Launches International E-Learning for the Tourism Sector

    The advantages of this alliance were analyzed in a debate held at a conference of business executives parallel to the Summit of the Americas, in which the presidents of Panama, LaurentinoCortizo; from Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, and the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader.

    “It started so strong that there was a change of government in Costa Rica and Rodrigo (Chaves) is as committed as the previous government,” said the Dominican leader in the debate at the CEO Summit of the Americas, which takes place in a hotel of this city.

    Three pillars

    The Panamanian President said that this group was formed based on three pillars: the strengthening of democratic institutions, the need to address the needs of citizens and the promotion of relations between the private sector of the three countries.

    “No society in the world has ever achieved prosperity without a private sector” committed to innovation and with systems exposed to corruption, said Chaves.”Any nation will develop if there is a single understanding between the private sector and the public sector,” insisted Abinader.

