A Tico Transcends Borders With His Art

In Costa Rica there are countless artists, but only one who through his pencil, charcoal, watercolor, pastel and oil has conquered other frontiers, that is John Manuel Delgado, who through dedication, inspiration and a lot of love for what he does has gained deserved fame.

He is Costa Rican by birth, specifically from San José and currently has Canadian nationality, a country where he learned painting techniques thanks to his teacher and mentor Peter Schwartzman, a Canadian architect and visual artist of Russian origin.

In Canada, precisely because of his focus on drawing and imagination, he decided to study Architecture at Carleton University, in Ottawa, graduating with honors “CUM LAUDE” in 2010.

Upon graduation, Juan Manuel returned to Costa Rica to advance his career as an artist, continuing his studies under the tutelage of the best portrait painter in the country, Gonzalo Morales Sáurez. It should be noted that from about 3 years of age he moved to Canada with his parents and brother, staying there until he finished university studies.

Mentioning his parents, Juan Manuel expressed that they have been a constant inspiration for him. “Through their life experiences, wisdom, and sincere love, they imparted valuable and positive lessons to that help shape my personality and ways of thinking. I have learned from them how to face challenges with courage, perseverance and determination. Having that unconditional support and that source of encouragement is essential, since in life one fails time and time again, and it is important to get up and never give up on yourself or on your dreams. Values ​​such as respect for others and humility are great components in my life that were instilled in me from a very early age, today I am grateful for those lessons”.

Delgado, has a great international reputation and a thriving collection of achievements, in fact, his paintings can be found in North America, Central America, South America, Europe and Asia.

He has painted and personally presented portraits of many notables throughout the world, including: H.E. Vladimir Norov, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan (2006-2010) and Secretary General of the Organization for Cooperation of Shanghai; Chancellor Sun Jianzhong, President of the Hebei University of International Studies; Keylor Navas, goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and the Costa Rican National Soccer Team; Abundio Gutiérrez president of the Board of Social Protection, hall of ex-presidents; His Majesty King Simeon II of Bulgaria; the ex-president of the Republic of Costa Rica Oscar Arias Sánchez, the ex-president Laura Chinchilla; His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican on October 9, 2013, where the Costa Rican Post Office made a stamp with his painting, of which a total of 15,000 stamps were issued, and the mechanical engineer, physicist, and former NASA astronaut Dr. Franklin Chang Diaz in Houston, Texas.

Among his successes and greatest recognitions, we want to highlight that the Costa Rican artist has been a guest speaker to open events and give lectures to both teachers and students while he was living in China, here we mention some: He was invited as a distinguished member of the Association of Asian Cultural Artists (ACAA) to give a speech at the Opening Ceremonies of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Cultural Expo, Shanghai, China, in the year 2020. To inaugurate the exhibition “One hundred years of Modigliani, the first exhibition in the world”, at the Yindi Art Museum, in Beijing, China, in 2020. He has had numerous individual and collective exhibitions, many of them in China, Costa Rica and the United States.

Of course, Juan has had the privilege of receiving a “Certificate of Recognition” issued by the Costa Rican Morista Academy, where the portrait of the National Hero, Juan Rafael Mora Porras, is part of his private collection. He managed to be a finalist for the oil paintings “Orchid Tongue with Monarch Butterfly” and “Fragmented Waves” of the International Art Masters Competition January 2023 “Top Art Awards”.

He won the Gold Award of Excellence for the oil painting “Escape” from the 5th Annual Juried Visual Arts Competition – his best work of 2022 – from Camelback Gallery. In this way, he was recognized “Distinguished Professor” at the University of International Studie from Hebei, in the People’s Republic of China, December 2021, and many more.

Beyond being a private art teacher, who imparts his knowledge of techniques to students of different ages, he is one of the best in the country, who paints in professional oil colors.

But art has not been the only thing that has fascinated him…

From a very young age, he practiced many sports disciplines, among them: Basketball, volleyball and soccer, he even received his black belt in martial arts “Kung Fu”. When in Canada, he focused on tennis, participating in national and international tournaments, as he was part of the high-performance university youth team. Music is not out of his life, since he was in piano lessons.

In our exclusive conversation, the Tico painter responded to several concerns:

What inspires you about Costa Rica?

“We have the great privilege of living in a country of spectacular natural beauty, surrounded by an extraordinary culture and people. Inspiration comes from many experiences and emotions found in everyday life that generate a form of expression where that idea is translated into what will be the concept behind the work of art. The artists use their own lives as a source of inspiration to create powerful and moving paintings. In particular, as a portrait artist, my goal is to capture the warmth and friendliness of Costa Ricans, highlighted by the vibrancy of the culture and the beauty found in the country and all its surroundings,” said Juan Manuel Delgado.

How do you define art today?

In his view, art today can be defined very differently compared to other periods in the historical timeline. “Art is a form of self-expression that allows artists to communicate to the public their own perspectives on life, their emotions and various ideas. As a realist painter, I am always looking for greater perfection in my work, this implies a greater element of skill and patience to achieve the representative result..Due to the increasing popularity of the contemporary art movement, it is necessary to preserve all the traditional techniques to capture realistically what one observes in the present to serve as a history of time for future generations”.

What is needed beyond creativity, because now there are so many digital platforms and times have changed?

For Delgado, throughout history and in recent years, art has been an expression of the times and the cultural norms of society. As technology advances, art continues to evolve and address new forms of expression. Making art these dates requires not only creativity but also technical skills and a deep understanding and knowledge that can only be learned with time and effort. With the advent of digital applications, artists have a wide range of new possibilities and tools at their disposal, ranging from graphic construction applications to online marketplaces for selling and displaying their work.

What do you think that is needed to learn to paint?

As an artist and in anything in life, one never stops learning. This is the beauty of art that over the years one can see the evolution of technique and style in your own work. My goal is to continue working hard every day and learning as much as I can so that I can translate that knowledge and personal life experience into my projects.”

Juan Manuel Delgado is a character full of surprises. He has always admired the Spanish artist Eduardo Naranjo, whom he met in 2014 and shared his studio located in Madrid.

Do you have any projects for this year or in the future?

He is currently working on some personal projects, with the possibility of exhibiting individually and collectively at an international level.

Finally, the proud Costa Rican artist shared a message: “In life, one must do what you truly love with great responsibility and a tenacious work ethic. The artistic world is a very long and difficult path, however, if one is able to overcome many obstacles and continue with a strong consistency, those are the most important elements in creating the foundation for success.

To learn more about this Costa Rican artist, you can follow his steps on his networks:

www.facebook.com/pintorjuanmanueldelgado

www.instagram.com/pintorjuanmanueldelgado

You can also enter his website: www.juanmanueldelgado.com