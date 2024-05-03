650 Beach Volleyball Lovers Boosted the Economy of Playa Sámara

The third date of the National Beach Volleyball Championship that took place on April 20 and 21 in the community of Sámara de Nicoya attracted about 650 people according to the calculation made by the Federation of that sport.

This competition had the support of the Playa Sámara Tourism Chamber (CTPS) and the Municipality of Nicoya, organizations that managed to form a public-private alliance to, among other goals, encourage the arrival of national and foreign visitors.

Carlos Echandi, President of the Costa Rican Volleyball Federation, described the test in Playa Sámara as “a complete success thanks to the relationship between all parties and which we hope will last many years, while he is in office you can have full security of that every year we are going to go ahead.”

Bringing many international events to Sámara

“We are going to explore the possibility of bringing international events to Sámara because on the agenda we have two international beach competitions that we could have in early December. In addition, I am committed to holding a tournament from North, Central America and the Caribbean (NORCECA) with approximately 32 world-class couples, possibly American, Canadian, Mexican, Puerto Rican and Cuban couples,” Echandi highlighted.

As part of the agenda of the sporting event, the Ecological Blue Flag recently obtained by Playa Sámara de Nicoya was shown.The President of the Federation highlighted that the date of beach volleyball in Sámara is a first step for the development of future projects in that community.

Promising future

Xavi Palomar, President of the CTPS, indicated that the arrival of beach volleyball in Sámara is part of the Chamber’s initiatives to boost the economy with a market segment tourism – like sports – which is characterized, among other details, because it attracts a “very healthy” public, who generally travels with family and likes to admire the beauties of nature.

“For us as an organization, these types of strategies are essential for several reasons. Firstly, it serves as a strategy to position ourselves in the world of competitions, apart from the fact that we support local commerce such as hotels and restaurants and; In addition, it makes the name of Sámara ring permanently. We estimate the economic impact of this event on local commerce at about ¢10 million colones,” said Palomar.

During the weekend of the beach volleyball date, the opportunity was taken to raise the Ecological Blue Flag, an award that was granted to Playa Sámara after 10 years of absence thanks to the efforts of the House Committee through actions such as cleaning days, reforestation and recovery of solid waste, among others. The ceremony had the support of the Municipality of Nicoya, which brought the Nicoya Symphonic Band and a marimba.