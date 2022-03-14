6 Traditional Desserts of Costa Rican Cuisine

Costa Rica is known for its excellent cuisine, and desserts are highlighted in the selection of all tastes.

Here we present some with some of the most delicious sweet dishes of the Land of Pure Life.

1. Rice pudding

Well-known dish made from rice, sweetened with cinnamon and raisins. It always appears at family parties or community gatherings.

Preparation: In general, 3 cups of rice are cooked to bursting. 3 cups of water and 3 cups of liquid milk are boiled, where the rice will be put. Cinnamon, jamaica, cloves are added and some use fig leaves. When the mixture is almost smooth, add another half cup of liquid milk with the raisins, then the evaporated milk, sugar and finally the condensed milk and powdered milk to taste. They also use eggnog.

2. Chiverre empanadas

It is perhaps the most traditional confectionery, having a star presence during Easter, but it is also consumed throughout all the year.

Preparation: place 2 sticks of butter with 1 small box of sweet cream and whisk. Then add 3 cups of flour and 2 tablespoons of cinnamon. Stir well with your hands and form circles to prepare the empanadas. Place a little chiverre honey in the center of each circle and close well. Grease a tray, place the empanadas and bake until golden brown.

3. Prestinos

This crunchy and sweet dessert was common in the kitchens of our grandmothers, but it stopped being made so constantly. We continue to buy it on the North Inter-American highway.

Preparation: Sift 3 cups of flour with a pinch of salt. Add an egg and beat. Add water to form a dough. Make small balls and place them in a bowl. Cover with plastic or foil and refrigerate for 1 hour. Take out of the refrigerator and stretch each ball with the help of a bobbin. You can fold them or lay them flat like tortillas.

Fry each prestiño in very hot oil. When they are golden, remove from the pot and drain. Serve with honey, pancake syrup, or a special honey made with white and brown sugar, water, salt, cinnamon, or maple flavoring.

4. Chorreadas

It’s more usual with coffee, but a little bit alone can be perfect for after lunch too. A taste of our land!

Preparation: combine 2 cups of fresh corn, 1/2 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup of flour, 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons of butter, 1/2 cup of milk, 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla, oil or butter, all in a blender and blend until mixture is coarse. Fry in oil or butter-forming tortillas. Serve hot with cream cheese or custard on top.

5. Coconut cajetas

A perfect recipe to make as a family or with your grandchildren one afternoon. You will share and have a delicious dessert.

Preparation: in a thick-bottomed pot, heat 250 grams of butter, 2 cans of condensed milk, and 2 cups of grated coconut. Stir everything and let it brown. Remove from heat and add 15 crumbled dry crackers (Maria). Put it back on the fire and keep stirring until it comes off the bottom and has the desired thickness. Make balls, line them with grated coconut and place them on paper.

6. Churchill

The delicious invention that came out of Puntarenas is one of the most traditional in the entire country. But we don’t just have to go to the Pearl of the Pacific to savor it. Although it will not have the same feeling as enjoying it next to the Pacific Ocean on the Paseo de los Turistas, we can always bring the it home.

Preparation: grate ice and add syrup, condensed milk, powdered milk, ice cream and waffles to taste.