6 Reasons to Visit Costa Rica

Are you wondering whether or not to visit Costa Rica? With so many travel destinations globally, choosing the best vacation stop can be daunting. Read on for six reasons to visit Costa Rica.

Judge Indefinitely Suspends Bullfights in the Largest Plaza in Mexico

TIP: Get updates on upcoming Costa Rican Retreats & Events by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on what's happening around you! Click here .

1. Adventure

Did you know that ziplining was invented in Costa Rica? Costa Rica provides many thrilling outdoor activities, making it essential for adventure lovers. Whether you are into horseback riding, tubing, kayaking, scuba diving, river rafting, ziplining, ATV driving, or fishing, you will not be short of adrenaline-pumping activities. Check out this list of places to visit in Costa Rica to choose the best destinations that feed your craving for adventure.

2. Beautiful beaches

In addition to various adventure options, Costa Rica is also an excellent place to relax while enjoying multiple aquatic activities such as surfing. Costa Rica has over 1000 coastline miles and is home to some of the world’s most incredible beaches.

The coastal land is also protected by maritime zones prohibiting building within 200 meters of high tide marks. This allows you to walk along the jungle-lined beaches as you enjoy the spectacular view of the ocean. You can also see wildlife such as parrots, monkeys, toucans, and sloths from the Caribbean and south and central pacific sides.

First Albino Galapagos Giant Tortoise Seen to Date Was Born in a Zoo

3. National parks

Approximately 25% of Costa Rica comprises natural preservation in the form of protected private reserves and national parks. Some of the most popular Costa Rica’s national parks include:

Corcovado National Park. Known for exotic birds, coatis, tapirs, and peccary.

Manuel Antonio National Park: A walkable park with breath-taking beaches. It is packed with sloths, and monkeys, among other wildlife.

Tortuguero National Park: A wilderness of jungles, virgin swamps, and rivers that can only be accessed via planes and boats. This is one of the few places in the world where you can come across sea turtles laying eggs on the shores or even witness baby turtles hatch and waddle into the sea

4. Wildlife

Costa Rica is one of the most biodiverse countries globally, so you will likely be blown away by the wildlife you will discover. A trip to Costa Rica can allow you to see over 500 animal species, including frogs, tarantulas, monkeys, lizards, snakes, crocodiles, peccaries, humpback whales, butterflies, sea turtles, scarlet macaws, sloths, iguanas, tapirs, caimans, and toucans.

5. Delicious food

If you are a foodie, you will love Costa Rica’s dishes, including arreglados and Vuelve a la Vida. Thanks to the country’s terrain and weather, you are also likely to come across unique fruits and crops not easily found in other parts of the world. They include mangosteen, pejibayes, Mamon chino, nance, star fruits, pejibayes, and guanabana, to mention a few.

6. The people

Costa Rica has some of the friendliest, kind, and most welcoming people globally. According to the happy planet index, Costa Rica is considered the happiest country worldwide. They are governed by “Pura Vida,” which means “pure life.” You are guaranteed to receive the best hospitality and interact with friendly people throughout your vacation in the country.

Endnote

Costa Rica is a perfect destination for celebratory trips, solo travelers, family vacations, backpackers, and weddings. Visit Costa Rica today to indulge in the most exciting outdoor activities, try delicious food, and visit national parks and beautiful beaches.

SP

Photo: Michelle_Raponi