    5 Curiosities of Costa Rican Coffee: "The Golden Grain"

    By TCRN STAFF
    According to the Coffee Institute of Costa Rica (Icafé), there are currently more than 93,000 hectares of coffee and more than 38,000 producers dedicated to its cultivation.

    Here are some important facts about the “Golden Grain” of Costa Rica:

    1. To produce a higher quality bean, 100% of the coffee grown in Costa Rica is of the Arabica species, specifically the Caturra and Catuaí species.

    2. In our country there are eight coffee-producing areas: Brunca, Turrialba, Tres Ríos, Orosi, Tarrazú, Central and Western Valleys, and Guanacaste. The national grain is grown in soils of volcanic origin and low acidity, ideal conditions for a production of the highest quality internationally recognized.

    3. Each coffee region in Costa Rica signed an agreement in which the owners of the beneficiary companies are committed to receiving and processing only fruit in optimum ripeness, to guarantee an improved cup quality.

    4. Around 83% of the national coffee production is placed in international markets, where the country enjoys great prestige for the quality of its bean. The main buyer is the United States, with more than 47%.

    5. Coffee made from 100% Costa Rican grain, for national or international consumption, has a geographical indication seal as Café de Costa Rica.

