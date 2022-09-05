More
    3 Jewels to Discover in Costa Rica, Ideal for Nature Lovers

    Tourism is the main source of income for Costa Ricans, so the country is fully prepared to receive tourists who want to spend one of the pioneer countries in ecotourism there and, furthermore, it is one of the few international destinations with true ecological tourism options.

    Did you know that this is one of the perfect countries for those who like quiet vacations, surrounded by beaches and abundant vegetation? Costa Rica is located in Central America, bordering Nicaragua and Panama, and its crystal clear waters invite you to do a wide variety of water sports.

    The so-called “tropical Switzerland” has a large number of tourist attractions and focuses mainly on beaches and jungles. Among them, the Manuel Antonio National Park stands out which is one of the best in the world.

    3 unmissable walks in Costa Rica

    Manuel Antonio National Park- Sun, beach, jungle, mountain, city, adventure,                                                                                                                                                                                                              and ecotourism… All these environments can be found, in one of the unmissable visits, in the Manuel Antonio National Park, located in the canton of Quepos, province of Puntarenas, about 157 kilometers south of the city of San José, capital of the country, so it is relatively easy to get there.

    We tell you that it is a mandatory stop for its spectacular natural beauty. Even Forbes magazine listed it as one of the 12 most beautiful parks in the world. This park has one of the most impressive panoramic views in the country; white sand, several coves, forests reach the beach, and its climate is humid tropical.

    Additionally, it has an adequate infrastructure to receive tourists, but without damaging the ecosystem of the area, and under strict regulations to care for the fauna. Near the park, you can find hotel and gastronomic options for all those who want to enjoy local tastes.

    Puerto Viejo Beach- One of the greatest beauties is Puerto Viejo beach, located in the town that bears the same name in the province of Limón. Its environment is very different from the rest of the beaches in Costa Rica, since the fauna almost touches the sea, which is why it offers a vibrant and calm environment.

    Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica – beautiful tropical beach

    The Puerto Viejo airport is a little over 4 hours from the Juan Santamaría Airport in Alajuela, near San José. Before reaching the center of town, the palm trees embrace all the tourists. Its climate is one of the most humid in Costa Rica, and it is a place that is characterized by the spices in its gastronomy.

    Turtle Island- It is located in the Gulf of Nicoya, on the coast of the Pacific Ocean; it is actually 2 small islands very close, called Alcatraz and Tolinga. It is an important tourist attraction for its beaches, vegetation and its attractions such as kayaking, rubber boats and jet skis, a perfect destination to relax and have fun, all at the same time.

