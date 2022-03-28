More
    25.000 Trees are Donated by Private Enterprise to Help Reforest Costa Rica´s River Basins

    Within the framework of World Environment Day and World Soil Conservation Day

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    A total of 25,000 trees were donated to the Fundación Sembrando Agua, in the canton of Pérez Zeledón, in order to reforest Costa Rica.The donation was made by the company Fresh Del Monte, which produces in Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, where it has developed a nursery to reforest its protected areas and make this type of alliance.

    The first delivery will be made on June 5th (12,500) within the framework of World Environment Day. The second will be on July 7th (12,500) to celebrate World Soil Conservation Day.

    Fresh Del Monte, dedicated to the production of fresh fruit for export, has had a forest nursery since 1992.It is estimated that since then 1,600,000 trees have been produced, enough to reforest 1,600 hectares.

    According to company records, in 2021, 65,406 of these trees were donated to the same foundation. Also to government institutions, organizations, landowners, among others.

    Improving the habitat

    Yellow bark, savannah oak, sotacacallo, tucuico, guayacán, guapinol, cenízaro, jorco, cedar and others are among the species that have been donated over the years.“They have a different function and allow to improve the habitat on the land of the owners.

    “Many are placed on the banks of the rivers, to contribute to the protection of the basins.” This was stated by Michael Calderón, manager of the Legal Department and spokesperson for Fresh del Monte Costa Rica.

    Source Josue Alvarado
    ViaBeleida Delgado
