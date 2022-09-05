15 Minutes of Effective Training at Home

Changes in work schedules is one of the reasons why many people have more limited time in the day; added in some cases to family budget cuts, which is why they have stopped doing exercises or physical activity 100%, increasing sedentary lifestyle, weight, stress and even panic attacks. Fortunately, there are many alternatives to help us be active even with little time and money; and one of those is the Tabata, which we have already talked about before.

Tabata has become fashionable for its high efficiency in burning fat and increasing muscle mass. Developed by Dr. Izumi Tabata in the 90s, it has been applied to elite sports and has moved to gyms and from there to home training.

Tabata training consists of intervals of 8 exercises that are performed for 20 seconds at maximum intensity with 10-second rests. According to studies by Dr. Tabata, these programs maximize the calorie consumption of athletes while contributing to the development of their muscle mass. For 30 years, Tabata techniques have evolved, testing different durations and integrating into different types of routines, to form workouts like today.

4 Tabata workouts to burn fat and get strong in 15 minutes

With these workouts we will work arms, chest, shoulders, back, abs and legs. These four workouts are built into a longer HIIT workout, but you can incorporate them independently at the end of your workouts to increase your calorie burn, or turn it into a 15-minute super workout.

The great thing about this program is that you can do it at home with a pair of dumbbells or kettlebells. Remember that you must execute the exercises at maximum intensity to achieve the expected results.

Minitabata legs and core (2 minutes)

This minitataba halves the duration of the exercise and rest intervals and the work is focused on the muscles of the legs and core. The workout consists of 3 simple exercises: the skipping (elevating knees to the waist alternately on the spot at maximum speed), the plyometric squat (with jump) and the isometric dumbbell squat (squat position with the dumbbells to the left). face height with elbows bent or above head with arms outstretched).

Skipping: 10 seconds

Rest: 5 seconds

Isometric dumbbell squat – 10 seconds

Rest: 5 seconds

Skipping: 10 seconds

Rest: 5 seconds.

Plyometricsquat: 10 seconds.

Rest: 5 seconds.

* Repeat until you complete 2 rounds.

Tabata arms, chest, shoulders and back (4 minutes)

This tabata concentrates all the effort on the upper body, especially on the arms, chest, shoulders and back. The exercises will help build muscle mass in the major groups, push press (squat shoulder press), chest press (arms wider than shoulder width apart), dumbbell lateral raises (raising the dumbbells to both sides of the body to shoulder height) and triceps extensions (flexing the elbows to bring the dumbbells behind the head and then extending the arms towards the ceiling).

Push press: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Chest push-ups: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Dumbbell lateral raises: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Dumbbell triceps extensions: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

* Repeat until you complete 2 rounds

Tabata cardio and core (4 minutes)

This tabata is an ultra-effective fat burner to improve endurance and at the same time will help strengthen the abdominal, lumbar and gluteal muscles. To complete it you must do jumping jacks, climbers and planks on one hand and one leg (with your arms straight and holding one hand and the opposite leg in the air).

Jumping jacks: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Plank on one hand and one leg: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Climbers: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Plank on one hand and one leg: 20 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

* Repeat until you complete 2 rounds

Supertabata cardio and core (5 minutes and 20 seconds)

For this tabata, we will increase the duration of the exercises by 10 seconds, but keep the rest time between intervals. Start with running back and forth with squats (run 10-15 feet at full speed and do a squat, then back up and do another squat), followed by isometric dumbbell squats, stair climbers, and burpees. This workout will fire up your heart rate to increase fat burning and reinforce core work.

Squat forward and backward run: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Isometric dumbbell squat: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Climbers: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Burpees: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

* Repeat until you complete 2 rounds.

Recommendations:

• You can make your own tabata with exercises you know.

• There are apps for tabata to make them more easily.

• Always try to push yourself on each cycle.

• You can do them every other day.

• Remember that 2 is easier than 1; in case you can do them in the company of someone it will be easier and more fun.