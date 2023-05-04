More
    11 Children Will Talk About Their Proposals at the First TEDx Pura Vida Niñez 2023, to Be Held at the Children’s Museum

    They will cover areas such as the environment, education, creativity, conservation, inclusion, art, and technology

    For the first time in Costa Rica, and under the auspices of the Children’s Museum, TEDxPuraVidaNiñez 2023 will take place on May 18th. A total of 11 children, between the ages of 7 and 13, will share with the public a series of proposals, ideas and actions that promote changes to improve the world. They will cover areas such as the environment, education, creativity, conservation, inclusion, art, and technology.

    The speakers of this first TEDxPuraVidaNiñez will be:

    • Alessandro Brenes

    • Juliana Carvajal

    • AnyendallChavarria

    • Javier Cravioto

    • Valentina Lulu Lizano

    • SebastianFernandez

    • Santiago Lima

    • Camila Gutierrez

    • Amanda Meneses

    • Jam Sanabria

    • Emma Orlich

    TEDxPuraVidaChildhood

    They were selected by a qualifying and curatorial jury from among more than 100 applicants, who sent their proposals inspired by helping to improve the world.

    Ticketing

    The activity will take place from 9 a.m. and until noon at the TeatroAuditorioNacional. Space is limited and tickets are already on sale on the boleteria.museocr.org page. Tickets have a value of ¢6,000 children and ¢12,000 adults.

    Those who attend this first TEDxPuraVidaNiñez will enjoy the presentations and a series of entertainment activities. In addition, it includes admission to the interactive rooms of the Children’s Museum during that day.

    Special prices and packages have been set up for school groups so that they can attend the activity. Interested teachers or parents can write to [email protected] to receive more information and coordinate the visit.

