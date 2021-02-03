Yokasta Valle Will Give Free Self-defense Classes for Tico Women

The Tica boxing champ Yokasta Valle is preparing a project where she hopes to give free self-defense classes for women. This was announced this Monday on the Nuestra Voz program, where she expressed her joy at the victory achieved the previous Saturday, when she managed to revalidate her title as the highest international female exponent of 105 pounds. The champion hopes that the next fights will arrive soon, but, in addition, she has personal goals that she hopes to fulfill in parallel with her training sessions.

Self-defense classes



“I want to do a free class for self-defense for the girls, I have to see how I do it, for a space issue I will have to do several free classes,” said Valle, adding that she is still planning the project and said that she also dreams of having her own boxing academy for women. In addition, the boxer is very close to completing her bachelor’s degree in teaching physical education.

“Last week I had classes and I could not connect and the teachers understood me,” explained the champion who added that for this week, after revalidating her title, it is her responsibility to “catch up” on the subject.

Ending gender violence



For the Costa Rican boxer, the support given to women for stopping gender violence is fundamental. In her struggles, Yokasta has consistently expressed these types of messages, even in the gloves she used the previous Saturday in defense of her title, she had the names of the victims of femicide from the last year printed.

“We women must support each other more. I have always been concerned about violence and I have said it, violence does not have gender, but for the simple fact of being women we suffer it,” she said. Explaining that she feels the need to honor women who have died at the hands of their partners, those “who took away their voice and that did not deserve it.”

World title



Yokasta Valle defeated the Japanese Sana Hazuki the previous Saturday, by unanimous decision, the fight for the defense of the 105-pound world title, the bout was held at the Oxygen shopping center in Heredia.

For the champion, the most important thing about each victory is to open space for women and future generations who want to dedicate themselves to boxing. “In the end it is to make a difference, not only for me, but for women so that we have the same opportunities, make a difference, open that gap and that future generations have it easier.

“I have my sister, I have girls who come up to me and say ‘Yoka, I want to be like you, I want to be a boxer,’ I would like it to not cost them as much as it does me, I want it to be easier for them and that they say that boxing can be lived, that they say I want to be a boxer and that the parents say that they are going to support them 100 percent,” she added.