More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Yokasta Valle Will Give Free Self-defense Classes for Tico Women

    The Costa Rican boxer also dreams of having her own academy

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Yokasta Valle Will Give Free Self-defense Classes for Tico Women

    “In the end it is to make a difference, not only for me, but for women so that we have the same opportunities, make a difference
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    The Decarbonization of Costa Rica goes Through Hydrogen

    It is another important business and it is an input that is being scarce in the world. The electric train that we want so much can be hydrogen
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    “We are confident that more US investments will be generated in Costa Rica”, says President of Amcham

    The Chamber has a positive vision with the arrival of Joe Biden as president of the United States
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Tica boxing champ Yokasta Valle is preparing a project where she hopes to give free self-defense classes for women. This was announced this Monday on the Nuestra Voz program, where she expressed her joy at the victory achieved the previous Saturday, when she managed to revalidate her title as the highest international female exponent of 105 pounds. The champion hopes that the next fights will arrive soon, but, in addition, she has personal goals that she hopes to fulfill in parallel with her training sessions.

    Self-defense classes


    “I want to do a free class for self-defense for the girls, I have to see how I do it, for a space issue I will have to do several free classes,” said Valle, adding that she is still planning the project and said that she also dreams of having her own boxing academy for women. In addition, the boxer is very close to completing her bachelor’s degree in teaching physical education.

    “Last week I had classes and I could not connect and the teachers understood me,” explained the champion who added that for this week, after revalidating her title, it is her responsibility to “catch up” on the subject.

    Ending gender violence


    For the Costa Rican boxer, the support given to women for stopping gender violence is fundamental. In her struggles, Yokasta has consistently expressed these types of messages, even in the gloves she used the previous Saturday in defense of her title, she had the names of the victims of femicide from the last year printed.

    “We women must support each other more. I have always been concerned about violence and I have said it, violence does not have gender, but for the simple fact of being women we suffer it,” she said. Explaining that she feels the need to honor women who have died at the hands of their partners, those “who took away their voice and that did not deserve it.”

    World title


    Yokasta Valle defeated the Japanese Sana Hazuki the previous Saturday, by unanimous decision, the fight for the defense of the 105-pound world title, the bout was held at the Oxygen shopping center in Heredia.

    For the champion, the most important thing about each victory is to open space for women and future generations who want to dedicate themselves to boxing. “In the end it is to make a difference, not only for me, but for women so that we have the same opportunities, make a difference, open that gap and that future generations have it easier.

    “I have my sister, I have girls who come up to me and say ‘Yoka, I want to be like you, I want to be a boxer,’ I would like it to not cost them as much as it does me, I want it to be easier for them and that they say that boxing can be lived, that they say I want to be a boxer and that the parents say that they are going to support them 100 percent,” she added.

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceKristin Hidalgo
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleThe Decarbonization of Costa Rica goes Through Hydrogen
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Yokasta Valle Will Give Free Self-defense Classes for Tico Women

    “In the end it is to make a difference, not only for me, but for women so that we have the same opportunities, make a difference
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    80% of the Vaccines Against COVID-19 that Costa Rica Receive in February Will be For People Over 58 Years of Age

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology made a variation in the distribution of the immunization campaign.
    Read more

    Tica Yokasta Valle Retains World Boxing Title

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Yokasta Valle retained her 105-pound title from the International Boxing Federation, after defeating the Japanese Sana Hazuki
    Read more

    New Forest Inaugurated in Carrillo to Mitigate Desertification and Drought

    News TCRN STAFF -
    With the planting of 100 trees, the State of Israel Forest was inaugurated this Thursday in Carillo, Guanacaste. The creation of the new forest...
    Read more

    Costa Rican Chambers of Commerce Warns of Economic Blow Due to Toughen Health Regulations

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Central American and Caribbean Chamber of Cosmetics and Cleaning Products (CACECOS) and the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (CCCR)
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years