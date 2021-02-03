With the project “Diagnosis of the English language needs of the associates of the Cooperativa Agroturística y de Servicios Múltiples de San Ramón de La Virgen de Sarapiquí (Cooproturs RL)” of the Tecnológico de Costa Rica (TEC), local technological campus of San Carlos , seeks to reinforce its commitment to rural tourism.

The objective of the project is to determine the English language needs of Cooproturs associates, who went through a community strengthening process through two extension projects related to tourism ventures and formulation of business plans between 2015 and 2018, to the consolidation of a community vocational training process.

The cooperative is made up of 25 people and is located in San Ramón de La Virgen de Sarapiquí, a community that has promoted inter-institutional ties, due to the upcoming opening of the El Ceibo sector of the Braulio Carrillo National Park, as a source of socioeconomic income and community development.

“The diagnosis is important to identify the needs that we have in the community and in the cooperative’s undertakings in the English language; being able to communicate in English gives us the opportunity to do business with people who do not speak our language.

An International Communication line

English opens a international communication line, which is very important for the socio-economic development of the community. The teachers and students who have accompanied us have made us better and more capable people,” said Alejandra Solís, manager of the Cooprotours Cooperative. “The use of English as a tool to promote rural tourism in a community like ours is fundamental, since the more people who can speak and converse in that language opens up possibilities for us to expand the current offer through other products that we had not seen until now.” Added Henry González, Chairman of the Board of Cooproturs