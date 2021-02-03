More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    The Children’s Museum of Costa Rica Arrives at Your Home Via the Web by the hand of “Mishka”

    Multiple online activities for kids to learn and have fun

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Children’s Museum of Costa Rica Arrives at Your Home Via the Web by the hand of “Mishka”

    So that you can continue to enjoy its attractions, almost a year after the Pandemic, the Children's Museum of...
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Tecnológico de Costa Rica Seeks to Promote English Language Learning for Rural Tourism Entrepreneurs

    With the project "Diagnosis of the English language needs of the associates of the Cooperativa Agroturística y de Servicios...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Yokasta Valle Will Give Free Self-defense Classes for Tico Women

    “In the end it is to make a difference, not only for me, but for women so that we have the same opportunities, make a difference
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    So that you can continue to enjoy its attractions, almost a year after the Pandemic, the Children’s Museum of Costa Rica moved to the virtual world. Through the Míshka platform, the Museum offers workshops, courses, recreational activities and other educational options. The menu has options for kids and teens and the activities are separated between paid and free.

    “We reinvent ourselves and adapt to the new needs of the population. With the presentation of this modern platform, we reiterate our commitment to education, the promotion of culture and healthy entertainment for families”, commented the executive director of the Children’s Museum, Mónica Riveros. Thus, through videos and tutorials, children can explore topics ranging from literature to science. There are also options even dance and nutrition.

    What does Míshka mean?

    To baptize its web version, the Children’s Museum found inspiration in the native cultures of the country. “Míshka is a word from the Indo-Costa Rican Bribri language and means ‘let’s go,'” explained the institution. According to the Museum, the word reflects the plan to move forward with new learning options.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleTecnológico de Costa Rica Seeks to Promote English Language Learning for Rural Tourism Entrepreneurs
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Children’s Museum of Costa Rica Arrives at Your Home Via the Web by the hand of “Mishka”

    So that you can continue to enjoy its attractions, almost a year after the Pandemic, the Children's Museum of...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Three things you can do to improve your healthy lifestyle

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    We all know it’s important to stay healthy, but it can often be difficult to find the time to think about what we need to do to stay healthy
    Read more

    Rio de Janeiro Rules Out Celebrating its Famous Carnival in 2021 Due to the Pandemic

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Rio de Janeiro ruled out celebrating its famous Carnival in 2021, which the samba schools planned to hold in July, due to the rebound...
    Read more

    Santa Cruz: Festivity of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas is Declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Costa Rica

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    “Celebration to the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas”, also known as “Demanda de Esquipulas”, “Fiestas al Cristo Negro” or “Fiestas al Negro Pencón”, takes place annually from January 14 to 18 in the canton of Santa Cruz, province of Guanacaste of Costa Rica
    Read more

    Indigenous Bribris Undertake an Ancestral Gastronomy Restaurant

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Offering the original gastronomy of Tico indigenous peoples, with flavors full of history, healthy food and hand in hand with the environment, gave rise...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years