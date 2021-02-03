So that you can continue to enjoy its attractions, almost a year after the Pandemic, the Children’s Museum of Costa Rica moved to the virtual world. Through the Míshka platform, the Museum offers workshops, courses, recreational activities and other educational options. The menu has options for kids and teens and the activities are separated between paid and free.

“We reinvent ourselves and adapt to the new needs of the population. With the presentation of this modern platform, we reiterate our commitment to education, the promotion of culture and healthy entertainment for families”, commented the executive director of the Children’s Museum, Mónica Riveros. Thus, through videos and tutorials, children can explore topics ranging from literature to science. There are also options even dance and nutrition.

What does Míshka mean?

To baptize its web version, the Children’s Museum found inspiration in the native cultures of the country. “Míshka is a word from the Indo-Costa Rican Bribri language and means ‘let’s go,'” explained the institution. According to the Museum, the word reflects the plan to move forward with new learning options.