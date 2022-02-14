Wrinkles: The 5 Most Frequent Habits to Avoid Them

The skin expresses itself visually according to the way it has been treated over time. It reflects it through wrinkles, expression lines and blemishes, especially if you have not been gentle with it.

In this article I am going to talk about the largest organ in the body, the skin, and how you can prevent it from increasing aging and wrinkles by eliminating certain bad habits.

The Sun



We all know that the sun causes skin damage, increasing the predisposition to cancer, spots and increased wrinkles. Constant inadequate or unprotected sun exposure will increase its aging, because solar radiation produces a decrease in collagen at the level of the inner layers of our skin.

This is not seen immediately, but will take its toll over time. That is to say: how you treat and take care of your skin will have consequences later and not now.

Recommendations:

Use sunscreen between 30 to 50 SPF or more.

Reapply sunscreen every 4 hours or every 2 hours if you are in the sea, swimming pool, sweating. A waterproof one is better for these activities mentioned above.

Do not expose yourself during peak radiation hours between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Use other methods of protection for your skin such as long-sleeved shirts, a hat, and glasses.

Vision problems



When you frown, as when “grandmother scolded”, a contraction is made that, continuously, generates a dynamic wrinkle. Later this ends in a static wrinkle that is like a scar between the eyebrows that simulates the shape of an eleven.

Light-eyed people tend to do this movement a lot because they are very sensitive to light; additionally, by having fair skin, they genetically tend to show more premature aging.

Recommendations:

Avoid this movement and if you feel that you cannot avoid it, use botulinum toxin or botox in low doses to soften this frown.

I always recommend wearing sunglasses.

For those who already wear glasses for an ophthalmological problem, they can use ones that have the effect of darkening the lens.

Side sleeping



If your habit is to sleep on your side, it increases facial wrinkles, mainly the nasolabial fold. The groove that goes from the base of the nasal wing to the lip.

This crease increases on the side where you tend to sleep more often, and not only wrinkles your face more, but also in the neckline area it can make vertical wrinkles that can be seen in the triangle of the neckline.

Recommendations:

Change the habit to sleeping on your back.

Use pillows that help maintain a face-up position.

Use Silicone patches in the neckline area to prevent wrinkles if you tend to sleep on your side

Mouth Puckering



Let us remember that the constant movement of the mouth can generate the famous wrinkles around it or barcode as we know it, which increases in smokers. Lately I have also seen an increase when drinking in straws or bottles. This constant movement can also cause these wrinkles.

Recommendations:

In smokers, I would recommend trying to quit because, in addition to this, the toxins in cigarettes age prematurely.

In the case of drinks, drinking from a glass decreases the thought of the lips.

Eating



Filling the body with positive nutrients with antioxidants can help anti-aging.

Recommendations:

Consume sources of essential fatty acids minerals and vitamins and fibers for example avocado

Combination of vitamins A and C and carotenoids that are foods such as orange, lemon, carrot and pumpkin, chayote are ideal.

Balance blood sugars, such as refined sugars and breads.

I hope you liked these recommendations and can apply them for anti-aging.