This permanent condition or disorder is of neurological and genetic origin, which begins in childhood. On June 18th, World Autistic Pride Day was celebrated. It is an event aimed at reducing discrimination and promoting acceptance of people with this condition, of neurological origin. This tries to sensitize and educate the population about neurodiversity, highlighting respect, accompaniment and non-discrimination.

Origin of Autistic Pride Day

The creation of the World Autistic Pride Day, in 2005, has been at the initiative of the Aspies For Freedom Group, a non-profit organization that fights for the rights of autistic people. With this, it intends to achieve positive changes and generate awareness in society about people’s prejudices regarding Autism, adding the efforts of other organizations to commemorate this event.

What is autism?

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is not a brain disease or disability. It is a permanent condition or disorder of neurological and genetic origin, which begins in childhood.

In reality, this consists of a set of alterations that affect child neurodevelopment, affecting the social, communication and behavioral skills of the individual. Since 2013, the term Autism has been changed to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which comprises 3 disorders:

• Autistic Disorder

• Pervasive Developmental Disorder Not Otherwise Specified

• Asperger Syndrome