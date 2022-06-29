More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    World Autistic Pride Day

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    This permanent condition or disorder is of neurological and genetic origin, which begins in childhood. On June 18th, World Autistic Pride Day was celebrated. It is an event aimed at reducing discrimination and promoting acceptance of people with this condition, of neurological origin. This tries to sensitize and educate the population about neurodiversity, highlighting respect, accompaniment and non-discrimination.

    Origin of Autistic Pride Day

    The creation of the World Autistic Pride Day, in 2005, has been at the initiative of the Aspies For Freedom Group, a non-profit organization that fights for the rights of autistic people. With this, it intends to achieve positive changes and generate awareness in society about people’s prejudices regarding Autism, adding the efforts of other organizations to commemorate this event.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    What is autism?

    Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is not a brain disease or disability. It is a permanent condition or disorder of neurological and genetic origin, which begins in childhood.

    In reality, this consists of a set of alterations that affect child neurodevelopment, affecting the social, communication and behavioral skills of the individual. Since 2013, the term Autism has been changed to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which comprises 3 disorders:

    • Autistic Disorder
    • Pervasive Developmental Disorder Not Otherwise Specified
    • Asperger Syndrome

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleThe Case of Rafael Nadal: What Is the
    Mueller-Weiss Syndrome?
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    The Case of Rafael Nadal: What Is theMueller-Weiss Syndrome?

    The Spanish tennis player managed to prevail at Roland Garrós, despite a chronic pain problem in his left foot.
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER