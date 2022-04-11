Why Do Some People Cry After Having An Orgasm?

Sex is a necessary and permanent part of most adult lives. Not only are they necessary for human reproduction, but they are also pleasurable. At least in most cases it is. And more when you reach an orgasm.

Euphoria, that feeling of joy and excessive happiness has its counterpart: dysphoria. In the case of the extreme highs experienced upon climaxing, the brain’s chemical response is to cause just as strong lows. As the saying goes: what goes up must come down.

Usually, scenes in which, after orgasm, a person breaks down in tears have been associated with women. It is believed that since women are more emotional beings, that is why they respond to intimacy with one of the great signs of an overwhelming feeling: tears.

Women but also men

However, a recent study by researchers Joel Maczkowiack and Robert Schweitzer of 1,200 male volunteers has begun to debunk that notion. About 41% of the men in the study were reported to have experienced this post-intercourse dysphoria.

In addition, Maczkowiack and Schweitzer were interested in recognizing that CPD -the acronym that represents post-coital dysphoria- could occur due to a variety of factors. Pre-existing mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression, a personal history of sexual abuse, or other physiological dysfunctions can cause this crying.

The men in the study, published in the journal Psychology Today, reported feeling embarrassed when crying after an orgasm. Despite this, the sexologist Nayara Malnero explained to the newspaper AS that the tears do not only come from a feeling of sadness, but may be due to the happiness of the moment.

What happens in the brain when you reach orgasm?

Due to the release of dopamine in the brain at the moment the climax is reached, to counteract the euphoric effect that this produces, prolactin is also produced. This chemical is responsible for generating postcoital sadness or depression.

If a body produces too much prolactin, it can lead to loss of libido, vaginal dryness in women, and infertility in men. Sometimes it can occur even after masturbation. Tears after an orgasm really shouldn’t be a cause for shame, as it’s apparent that at least half of people have experienced it even once.