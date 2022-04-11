How to Take Care of Children’s Feeding During the Weekends

During the weekends, it is necessary to continue offering healthy food to the children of the house in order to avoid an unwanted increase in weight and body fat.

Meal times

Make sure your child maintains a meal schedule, since they are at a stage in which their main objective is to maintain an optimal nutritional status to maintain a good rate of growth.

Advice: Have the child keep a morning schedule similar to his school schedule. For example, wake up at 8:00 a.m., eat breakfast at 8:30 a.m., have a snack at 10:30 a.m., have lunch at 12:30 p.m., have a snack at 4:00 p.m., have dinner at 7:30 p.m., and sleep before 10:00 a.m. 00 p.m.

Food quantity and quality

Weekend food is usually higher in calories than is customary the rest of the week, as well as excessive consumption of portions tends to increase. In addition, it is part of our culture to associate happiness with food, so children must be very careful not to consume excesses.

Advice: What is most recommended for children is that their parents help them at the time of serving themselves or choosing the food, to be able to observe the type of food. Also, evaluate the amount of food by becoming aware of your hunger. If you eat away from home, either in a restaurant or at an event, provide 3 options that you consider meet the recommendations (for all food groups, and avoid excess fat and sugar). Let the child feel that she chooses freely to make her decision. It is advised to use the meal time seated, quiet and stay focused only on eating; avoid distractions such as a cell phone or tablet.

Food groups

Each food group offers multiple benefits and your child is growing so restrictions are not recommended. Carbohydrates are the energy of the human body; they help the absorption of proteins and provide fiber necessary for the functioning of the digestive system. Proteins make and renew growing tissues, form antibodies, distribute oxygen, and regulate osmotic pressure. Fats regulate body temperature, delay hunger, and protect vital organs. Fruits and vegetables provide vitamins and minerals necessary for vital body functions. Each color benefits a different system.

Tip: At home, we can make the child participate in the preparation of food, in the purchases or the decisions of the dishes, teaching him that the plate must contain all the food groups.

Hydration

Water is essential for life, since our body is made up of 80% water. It is recommended to be hydrated with pure water throughout the day. Beverages that contain some type of calorie do not hydrate in the same way that plain water does.

Advice: The consumption of pure water is different for each person, however, you can consider a glass of pure water before and after each meal, add pieces of fruit, ice, look for a bottle with bright colors or add some flavoring such as lemon juice or sliced ​​cucumbers or strawberries can help increase water intake in children who are not used to hydration with plain water… without sugar!

Physical movement

Physical activity during the weekend should increase. It is important to exercise and have fun as a family. Go for walks and go places by walking as much as possible.

Advice: It is recommended that they do some sport for at least 1 hour a day on weekends, as well as physical activity during the day. Therefore, you can give them chores around the house or play with them. Placing limits on screen time is crucial to prevent them from spending so many hours sitting down.

The importance of example

Children learn by example; therefore, it is our responsibility to teach them to take care of themselves. For example, have at least one meal time as a family, without distractions, eat the same thing everyone in the house ensuring that the plate contains all the food groups, drink water with your child, do physical activity together, show him how you do awareness of their hunger and satiety.