More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Which are the Latin American Countries with the best (and worst) Internet Connection Via Cell Phone

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    UCR Planetarium: Celebrate Children’s Month With Us!

    September Activities: Monday 7, 5:00 pm: Children's workshop
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Elon Musk’s “Neuralink”: Billionaire Entrepreneur’s Latest Breakthrough in His Plan to Connect Our Brains to Computers

    Can you imagine being able to save your memories on a computer, directly from your brain, and see them again whenever you want?
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Facebook Opens Registration to its “Horizon Virtual Reality World”

    Facebook opened registrations to test the beta version of its virtual reality world called “Facebook Horizon” and the company announced that
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    More and more people in the world are connecting to the internet via their cell phones, but the experience could not be more different if one lives in Costa Rica or Uruguay.

    Uruguay has the highest connection speed in Latin America: 10.21 megabits per second, according to the latest measurement by the British company Open Signal. While Costa Rica is located at the other end of the spectrum, with a speed of just 2.55 Mbps.

    Complete ranking:
    Average connection speed via cell phone
    Country / Connection speed
    Uruguay 10.21 Mbps
    Peru 9.11 Mbps
    Chile 8.77 Mbps
    Colombia 8.07 Mbps
    Mexico 7.93 Mbps
    Guatemala 7.66 Mbps
    Brazil 7.43 Mbps
    Ecuador 6.63 Mbps
    Paraguay 6.63 Mbps
    Argentina 6.52 Mbps
    Panama 6.15 Mbps
    Bolivia 5.33 Mbps
    EL Salvador 4.42 Mbps
    Venezuela 3.88 Mbps
    Costa Rica 2.55 Mbps

    According to the study, for which 95 countries were analyzed, the world average speed in browsing is 8.5 Mbps. But as can be seen in the table above, in Latin America only Chile, Peru and Uruguay are above said average. While Costa Rica is accompanied in the list of the slowest by Venezuela and El Salvador. These three are, in fact, the only ones of the Latin American countries studied that have connections of less than 5 Mbps. Although the Open Signal measurement did not include Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba and Haiti.

    For its study, Open Dignal -specialized in wireless mobile coverage mapping- took into account the activity of more than 800,000 devices that had the Open Signal application installed, available for Android and iOS. And it found that when it comes to speed, no one beats South Korean phones, averaging 43.34 Mbps. (Megabits per second are used to measure the speed at which information moves from one place to another). And in the case of a cell phone, the minimum quality required for data transfer is 0.032 Mbps.

    Wifi vs. 3G
    The study also determined that the most used form of connection by most smartphone users around the world is Wi-Fi. And in the Latin American case, this is particularly true in Argentina, Brazil, Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador. In these countries, more than half of the connection time via cell phone corresponds to the wireless network rather than to data services. The practice, however, is much less common in Bolivia, Guatemala, and Paraguay.

    Average connection time via Wifi
    Country / Average time
    Argentina 61%
    Brazil 59%
    Venezuela 55%
    Uruguay 55%
    Mexico 54%
    Colombia 53%
    Ecuador 52%
    Panama 50%
    Chile 50 %
    Peru 44%
    Costa Rica 43%
    El Salvador 42%
    Paraguay 40%
    Guatemala 39%
    Bolivia 32%

    All, despite the fact that the average availability of 3G or higher networks in Latin America is, on average, quite good. Perhaps because although 3G is considered the minimum standard for the connection of smartphones, its availability does not guarantee speed.

    3G or higher networks availability
    Country / Average availability time
    Chile 91.21%
    Costa Rica 90.54%
    Peru 90.41%
    Uruguay 88.73%
    Bolivia 86.96%
    Guatemala 86.34%
    Paraguay 85.88%
    Argentina 84.74%
    Colombia 84.64%
    Mexico 84.35%
    El Salvador 83.62%
    Ecuador 81.02%

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.


    SourceBBC
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleMarino Ballena National Park Opens Its Whale Watching Season
    Next articleFacebook Opens Registration to its “Horizon Virtual Reality World”
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    UCR Planetarium: Celebrate Children’s Month With Us!

    September Activities: Monday 7, 5:00 pm: Children's workshop
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Elon Musk’s “Neuralink”: Billionaire Entrepreneur’s Latest Breakthrough in His Plan to Connect Our Brains to Computers

    TCRN STAFF -
    Can you imagine being able to save your memories on a computer, directly from your brain, and see them again whenever you want?
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Facebook Opens Registration to its “Horizon Virtual Reality World”

    TCRN STAFF -
    Facebook opened registrations to test the beta version of its virtual reality world called “Facebook Horizon” and the company announced that
    Read more
    News

    Which are the Latin American Countries with the best (and worst) Internet Connection Via Cell Phone

    TCRN STAFF -
    More and more people in the world are connecting to the internet via their cell phones, but the experience could not be...
    Read more
    News

    Marino Ballena National Park Opens Its Whale Watching Season

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Marino Ballena National Park reported the beginning of the season for watching humpback whales within its perimeter. These "visits" of cetaceans...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Marino Ballena National Park Opens Its Whale Watching Season

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Marino Ballena National Park reported the beginning of the season for watching humpback whales within its perimeter. These "visits" of cetaceans...
    Read more

    Regulation Will Prohibit the Use of Styrofoam in Costa Rica

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As of this past thursday and for a period of 10 business days, the regulation of Law 9703 for the prohibition of...
    Read more

    Deputies Seek to Ease Vehicle Restriction to Promote Tourism on Weekends

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Assembly is working on a plan seeking that the sanitary vehicle restriction does not apply...
    Read more

    American Airlines Requests the Opening of Seven Flights to Costa Rica from Dallas and Miami

    News TCRN STAFF -
    American Airlines formally requested the opening of seven flights to Costa Rica from the United States, starting...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »