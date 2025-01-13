A pioneering project from the University of Costa Rica seeks to collect scientific data to answer the question of nutritional habits for our pets. The project researchers carried out various measurements and observations on the pets, and also conducted an in-depth interview with the owners.

Paco is five years old, he is a small dog, he lives with his owner in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, he eats concentrated food, he also likes cheese and tuna, and he goes for a walk twice a day. When he goes to visit his owner’s father, he makes him special stews and gives him cookies. Paco is another member of the family, very loved and pampered.

This is the story of many dogs in our country. The ownership of a pet in Costa Rican families is increasing. The data from the 2024 National Household Survey (Enaho) demonstrate this. It is estimated that 1,783,871 dogs live in Costa Rican homes. However, although the love for them is evident, many dogs do not have optimal feeding practices, which can impact their health and well-being in the long term.

62.2% of Costa Rican homes have at least one dog or cat as a pet. 53.5% of homes have at least one dog as a pet

Given this situation, there is a great need in the country to have information and scientific data that support the most appropriate ways to ensure the well-being of these animals, in various areas.

The Animal Nutrition Research Center (CINA) of the University of Costa Rica is developing the project “Analysis of the nutritional status of dogs used as pets in Costa Rica”. The main objective of this work is to make a description of the nutritional management of dogs to evaluate their nutritional status and relate it to their well-being.

This initiative, which is a pioneer in the subject, arose from the researchers’ concern to determine with data the current health situation of these mammals directly related to their nutrition.

Currently, there are problems such as obesity, overweight, allergies and other types of illnesses that are related, in most cases, to the animal’s eating and nutritional habits. Therefore, the data obtained thanks to this work will be useful and a guide for people who own dogs.

In search of the data

As a preamble, the research team is carrying out a parallel project that complements the information they wish to collect, which is called “Preliminary survey on the nutritional management of dogs and cats.”

This complementary study consists of interviewing pet owners to find out how they manage their animals. In addition, they are asked about their perception of the nutritional level of their dogs or cats.

Moncada explained that a series of questions are asked to the owners. If they are accompanied by the animal, it is evaluated to corroborate the initial perception. The data obtained are valuable to understand what is currently happening with pets in the country.

To complement the study and its results, the research work on nutritional analysis in dogs contemplates other aspects

Dr. Andrea Brenes Soto, director of CINA and participant in the project, stated that it seeks technical and scientific data, which will be obtained from direct observation and physical examination of the animals, as well as from interviews with the owners.

The process began with a compilation of veterinary centers in San José, which could provide a space to work with pets and their owners. The field work has been carried out in veterinary clinics, where the researchers receive the patient and perform a complete evaluation at a physical and nutritional level. At the end of the study, it is expected to have information on around 385 dogs.

Knowing the nutritional status of dogs will help to have scientific data that will guide their owners so that their pets have a better quality of life. Photos: courtesy of the project “Analysis of the nutritional status of dogs used as pets in Costa Rica.”

According to Moncada, the evaluations of the physical-nutritional status of dogs include the observation of their body and muscle condition, as well as their teeth, fur and skin. In addition, measurements of the waist, neck and chest are made, which are related to the breed or size of the animal, to obtain more precise data.

The researchers explained that both direct observation and physical examinations are methods used to analyze the body and muscle condition of the dog. Such analysis allows determining the proportion that exists between bones, muscles and fat; this is essential to evaluate their health.

“Apart from that, the skin and hair are checked to see if the skin is dry, if it has any kind of flaking, any kind of dandruff or pimples, or rather, if it is very greasy. It is observed if the animal has alopecia, that is, parts where there is no hair, or if it is very dry or very bristly and it is not a breed that normally presents these characteristics.

Likewise, the oral cavity is examined. The gums and teeth are evaluated to see if there are infections, inflammation or loss of teeth, which can sometimes occur due to poor oral hygiene or poor diet,” said Brenes.

After obtaining all this data, an in-depth interview is conducted with the pet owner. They are asked about their eating and nutritional habits, the type of food used, their behavior, the physical activity they do, their sleeping habits, if there is any diagnosed health condition, if treats are offered, among others, to obtain a complete profile of the animal.

Moncada stressed that there is a lot of content on social media and other media about dog nutrition, but it is not necessarily adequate. Therefore, people who have participated in the project are guided and provided with tools to measure body condition, learn how to store food, read nutritional labels, determine the appropriate amount of food for the pet, as well as choose the best food for that specific dog.

Both professionals agreed that, currently, a series of common mistakes can be identified that are made in the feeding of dogs. Among these, they highlighted the number of times the animal is fed and the way it is done (the food needs of a dog are very different from those of a person), which can cause overfeeding and anxiety problems in pets.

Another aspect is the poor management of treats and other products apart from their main diet, as well as the practice of showing affection or attention through food.

Recommendations for owners

Likewise, the scientists pointed out that the insistence of owners on following recommendations on the animal’s diet, coming from people who are not professionals in the area, can be harmful. They indicated that, in the market, especially in the informal market, there are diets that are not balanced or suitable for all types of dogs, since aspects such as the age and health conditions of each one must be considered in order to provide a diet according to their needs.

In addition, they were emphatic in pointing out that these errors, in the long term, will have adverse consequences on health; for example, allergies, increased kidney or liver problems, and behavioral problems, which will affect the quality of life of the pets that accompany us every day.

With the information obtained from the research work, the nutritional status of dogs in Costa Rica will be better understood, and thus data will be available that will contribute to decision-making to ensure the well-being of these animals.

