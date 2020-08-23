It is an experimental instrument that aims to measure or a specific psychological characteristic, or the general personality traits of an individual.

Here’s a simple question about bridges, and each of them will reveal details that you struggle to hide, but that sooner or later end up coming out.

Take a moment and take a good look at it. What color would you paint the bridge? Your answer might surprise you!

1.Red Bridge

You are a persistent person and you always put yourself in the place of others before making a decision, and you also usually give good advice. The downside is that you can let people who do not suit you enter your life.

2. Blue Bridge

Blue represents that you are a dreamy, tender, and very romantic person, therefore you will let yourself be carried away by your heart, even though your brain tells you otherwise. Also, you do not tolerate everyone’s routine, since you usually do what you are passionate about.

3. Brown Bridge

Your discipline is enviable, you always work hard but you tend to be very serene. You give the appearance of being very stubborn, because you are not a flexible person, but you will always be very determined to achieve everything you set your mind to, and you cannot stand wasting time on useless acts.

4. Green Bridge

Your creativity is the best weapon, and you also have such good taste that you tend to attract glances, be it for music, clothes or any other field. You have multiple valuable ideas that you should take advantage of and not let them go to waste.

5. White Bridge

Something extremely good will happen in your life, you just have to wait. You try to take away everything pleasant in your life due to the bad times you lived, but you should try to relax, and even if you think you do not deserve it, it is the opposite.

6. Black bridge

You characterize yourself for being very cautious, and you give the impression of being a boring person; However, things can be very different, since you just don’t risk anyone entering your life and causing problems for you.