animals

The first animal that you perceive will mark your personality traits. This viral challenge is causing a sensation on social networks. Dare to participate.

How many personality types do humans have? That is a question that psychologists have addressed for years with different results.

Recently, the “Lessons Learned in Life” Portal created a visual quiz so you can learn more about yourself and discover your wildest side. How can you know that? It depends on the first animal you see in the cover image. This test went viral on Facebook and there are already thousands who have participated, mainly in the United States, Mexico, Spain, and of course Costa Rica could not be the exception.

According to the Portal, the human being will always feel attracted to the animal world; many have their favorite animal because of how it makes them feel or because of the personality that the animal transmits to them. In this sense, how we conceive the world through animals can tell a lot about our personality, and even more, it is our unconscious that can reveal some of our most untamed features.

All that said, what animal did you see in the picture? Was it a dog? Or perhaps a rooster? Maybe a wolf? Or suddenly a butterfly? The truth is that you can see nine types of animals; each one represents a type of personality. This aspect is what makes this test so interesting and is the reason why it has become popular. Below, we give you the results of the test:

Eagle

Your focus and precision do not leave anything to chance. You behave with noble confidence, as you have no time for drama and other petty things in life. You are brave and you are not afraid to fly into the unknown.

Butterfly

It animal represents the duality of life. The softest and gentlest creature known for its beauty, it’s also the one that has gone through the darkest moments inside a cocoon. You are charming on the outside but you have an indomitable spirit inside.

Dog

You are a wise soul and you know what matters in life. You wholeheartedly commit to people and causes, and nothing can break your will once you make a decision. However, you also know how to relax and have fun.

Mantis

It is the determination and the fierce will of the mantis. People may underestimate these traits based on your low profile, but when the time comes you are always a winner.

Crab

Cunning and wisdom define the crab. You have a tough appearance because life has taught you many difficult lessons, but within you, there is a soft soul that always takes care of your loved ones.

Wolf

If this is the first animal you saw, you often walk to the brink of life. You are looking for adventure and mystery. You refuse to follow social norms and rules. But when it comes to protecting a loved one, no one can be as fierce and passionate as you are.

Horse

Your wild spirit makes you hard to dominate. However, like a horse, you are willing to help and support other people. You enjoy good humor in the company of your close friends. If you have to choose between freedom and love, your heart puts your loved ones first, before your own needs.

Rooster

An ingenious, intelligent, and skillful person. People can be fooled by your calm ways, but they will be surprised if they touch your wrong side. You fight fearlessly and you are not afraid to make noise when something unfair happens. You are a natural leader who is not afraid to speak his mind.

Dove

On the outside, you are likely to be a calm and dignified personality but you have a strength that helps you get through the coldest moments. You have wisdom and you invest your energy in building a family or community. You refuse to fight or let the little things bother you because you just want to gently navigate the blue sky.



We hope it serves you as entertainment in these moments of emotional chaos. It is good to clear your mind with things that help you feel funny, even for a moment.