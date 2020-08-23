More
    As of Monday Appointments for Licensing Procedures can be Scheduled by Phone

    By TCRN STAFF
    As of Monday, August 24th, people interested in obtaining an appointment to take a test or procedure related to the driver’s license, will have a new option to manage it.

    The General Directorate of Road Education will enable appointments be made also by telephone, through the number 9000 626356 that will operate from a call center and available for any of the 13 offices in the country.
    The service will operate from Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as one more option for people who need to obtain an appointment for a practical or theoretical test or to manage any of the procedures related to the issuance of licenses, renewal, duplicates, temporary driving permit or approval. The call is not free, it will cost ¢ 215 + VAT per minute.
    “It is important to clarify that we are going to maintain the appointment system that works from the Road Safety Education website, to which interested persons have free access seven days a week, 24 hours a day, so phone calls are a complementary option, it is up to the individual to decide which one to use, ”emphasized María Eugenia Salazar, interim assistant director of Traffic Education.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
