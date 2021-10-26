What are the Odds of Costa Rica Joining the Elites at the World Cup in 2022?

With football fans watching on as some of the world’s greatest clubs battle it out for a coveted spot at next year’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar, all eyes are on Costa Rica. Fans are trying to anticipate whether or not they will qualify for the hotly anticipated tournament. The country has achieved great success at the World Cup in recent years by qualifying in 1990, 2006, 2018, and, perhaps most notably, in 2014 when they were worthy competitors until they were defeated during the quarter-finals. If you are one of the many football fans wondering whether or not they have what it takes to join the elites at next year’s tournament, read on to find out everything you need to know.

A brief history

In 1921, the Costa Rica national team made their debut at the Independence Centenary Games held in Guatemala City in a match against El Salvador. In setting a precedent for what was to come, they rose to victory with a 7-0 against their opponents. In the final of the tournament, history appeared to repeat itself as they walked away with a 6-0 win over Guatemala to claim the trophy. In the years that followed, they continued on an upwards trajectory with victory after victory to retain their top spot as the second strongest team behind Mexico in the CONCACAF. As the 1990s rolled around, they qualified for the World Cup for the first time and, as a result, continued on their winning streak that led to them being invited to the Copa América in 1997, 2001, 2004, and 2011.

A worthy competitor

Over the years, Costa Rica have proven that they are worthy competitors in the World Cup. The team does well in the global sporting scene as a whole with fans from all over the world betting on their success. The stats listed from sports betting platforms, such as GGPoker.com reflect the level of success and the high number of bets placed on the team. This has led to the country becoming the most successful football team in history to emerge from Central America with some of the highest average rankings in the region on an ongoing basis. As a result, they are also the only Central American team to have not only qualified but played in five World Cup tournaments over the years. This is largely due to the country’s passion for football and its ability to be shared amongst fans alike on a global scale.

Predictions so far

As the country continues to battle it out for a spot at next year’s World Cup tournament, their performance so far has fans hoping for a repeat of 2014 when they shocked fans around the world by reaching the quarter-finals. During their six World Cup qualifying matches so far, they have only been defeated twice at the hands of Mexico and the United States with final scores of 0-1 and 2-1 respectively. With matches against Canada and Honduras still to come before 2021 comes to an end, however, they are projected to continue their winning streak to land themselves a spot in the global tournament as it kicks off from November 21 until December 18 next year.

As the world gears up for next year’s World Cup, a number of national teams are battling it out to land themselves a spot in the coveted line-up. During the course of their qualifying matches so far, Costa Rica are hoping to achieve the same level of success as they did in previous years and, perhaps most notably, at the 2014 World Cup. With several matches still to go, however, fans must wait to find out how they will fare as the results start to trickle in in the coming months.

