    What Are Biopolymers and Why Is There So Much Risk with Their Use?

    It is increasingly common for people to undergo aesthetic processes in order to change their appearance and, among those options, is the application of substances under their skin. In recent years, many cases have been known of people who have post-surgical problems due to the use of biopolymers in their aesthetic procedures.

    Biopolymers are molecules of different synthetic or organic origins that are illegally derived from paraffin, liquid silicone, bone cement, industrial oil and other substances. People are deceived with the false promise of increasing the volume of different parts of the body without warning of the consequences that could be suffered.

    These processes do not always go well. There are times when the body does not recognize these substances and reacts by generating an inflammatory reaction that can be minimal or severe. According to medical experts, when this happens, iatrogenic allogenosis or reaction to a foreign body, also known as biopolymer disease, occurs.

    Risky use of biopolymers

    The reaction to this foreign body, which is sometimes accompanied by infection, can occur immediately after being applied and even months or years later. The symptomatology regularly begins with pain, redness or discomfort in the area where the biopolymers were applied. The patient may also experience discharge or pus from the area and, in more severe cases, deformity and swelling.

    These substances diffuse through the tissues and generate inflammation and infection, which is why in many cases surgical intervention is necessary to perform washings, debridement and take samples of the tissues. The destruction of tissues generated by biopolymers can deform the area of ​​the body where they were applied; in this case, tissue reconstruction process will be required.

    SourceEl Nacional
    ViaWilmer Useche
