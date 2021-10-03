Ways to Keep Your Personal Information Safe from Hackers

Today, most objects are connected to the internet; from mobile devices to household appliances. This makes life easier in many ways, but it also puts life at risk in others and does not prevent the emergence of hackers.

A clear example of this is digital security, since personal information can be exposed, becoming a threat. These include damage to devices, data theft in social networks and, above all, identity theft in financial matters.

Given this danger, cyber-security comes into play, which seeks to guarantee digital security and stop the threats of attacks by cybercriminals through servers, public networks, computers and mobile devices.

What are the possible security risks for (your) online banking?

The security risks can be many, but most of them are focused on financial institutions as criminals manage to steal money. So the main threats to your online banking are:

– Phishing identity theft. It is one of the most common practices to steal bank information.

– Fake emails. Cybercriminals impersonate the banking institution to deceive you into accessing your online banking.

– Fake messages from government institutions. A technique that they often use in times of tax payments, they deceive the person with a supposed refund.

– Fake banking applications. If the application is not downloaded from a secure site, it may be a trick to obtain your username and password.

– Sending emails impersonating the bank or a government institution is one of the most common practices.

Steps to keep your personal information safe from hackers:

In line with the previous point, what is also known as computer security, proposes several layers of protection:

In the first instance, there are antiviruses which aim to detect and eliminate possible threats. In addition to disinfecting devices or files that have been infected. For optimal operation it is recommended to have the antivirus license updated, as well as activated all its functions.

Likewise, it is recommended that the operating systems of the devices or equipment be updated. The systems are periodically updated to have, among other things, greater robustness in security matters. Those are some of the basic moves you can take to protect personal information from threats on the web.

How to maximize device security?

Cybercriminals are increasingly refining their techniques to get away with it. This forces you to maximize the security of your devices with tools that are 100% reliable.

Use a VPN. The Virtual Private Network, or simply VPN, is one of the best tools in terms of digital security. Today should not be missing to navigate from mobile devices or computers. Its function is to provide the user with the possibility of encrypting their data so that Internet browsing is safer and thus avoid possible hackers. A VPN is ideal for hiding a real address and preventing access to the device on public Wi-Fi networks.

2-step authentication. As its name implies, it adds a layer of security to linked accounts, they can be social networks, bank accounts, among others. So, this tool makes it not enough to have the username and password to enter, but also a code must be entered that is sent by SMS or is generated by the device itself.

Make a backup. If you have already been the victim of a virus that damaged your computer system, your information can be recovered through a backup. It can be done in the cloud or use an external hard drive that is stored in a safe place.

Digital security is right in your own hands

In short, the world advances at the pace of technology. One of the biggest challenges of all the advances is digital security, especially with the massification of 5G networks. While many aspects are out of the hands of users, there are clearly tools and tips that you can use to keep your personal information safe from hackers; from increasingly popular VPNs to simple things like keeping your operating system and antivirus up-to-date.