Vapers Are Not Less Harmful Than Conventional Cigarettes

On World No Tobacco Day, experts from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), Ministry of Health and the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (IAFA), recalled that vapers or heated tobacco products are no less harmful than cigarettes conventional.

Dr. Marny Ramos, coordinator of the Commission for the implementation of the CCSS Tobacco Cessation Clinics, and the pulmonologist of the same institution, Dr. Vanessa Acosta, coincide in their concern about the way in which these electronic devices are promote. “With their innovative designs, technology, and pleasant aromas and flavors, these devices appeal to teens and young adults who have never even smoked. They are perceived as harmless, which could facilitate the gateway to addiction and rather encourage them to consume conventional cigarettes”, commented the experts.

Both indicated that there is no scientific evidence that vapers are less harmful. Also, Dr. Gabriela Rojas, IAFA tobacco specialist, assured that they are not a method to quit smoking either. “Let’s not be fooled by those who want to market these devices. The best way to work, to stop smoking and vaping, is to get informed; raising awareness about the effects on the body”, commented Dr. Rojas. According to specialists, distinguishing whether these devices that produce aerosols contain chemical compounds such as nicotine is difficult.

For Dr. Nydia Amador, from the National Anti-Tobacco Network (RENATA), the Government must increase tobacco control in all its presentations, since the collection of taxes from the sale of cigarettes generates about 27,000 million colones per year; that cover only 9% of the costs for care of diseases derived from smoking. “Obviously, not only because of the high economic costs, but also because of the great pain that tobacco causes in families, since it kills six people a day in the country”, she said.

How to quit smoking in any case

The representatives of these institutions expressed the importance of opting for a life free from smoking and vaping, since neither of them are carriers of health. In addition, they recalled the alternatives that exist in the country for those who want to quit smoking, such as the CCSS Cessation Clinics and the 16 IAFA Comprehensive Care Centers (CAI).

There are also other digital tools that support smokers who want to quit, such as the “Stop smoking and vaping” chat bot and Florencia, from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).