United Airlines Will Expand Frequencies of Flights to Costa Rica in June

United Airlines is preparing an expansion of its routes for next June in Mexico and Central America, making it coincide with the summer holidays in the United States, said the air carrier spokesman. The Chicago-based airline is expanding its travel plan with a focus on Costa Rica, where it will add 112 flights for the summer, including routes such as Denver-San Jose.

None of the routes to be expanded is new for United Airlines, rather it is simply an increase in frequencies and seasonal service time. In January of this year, the company added two new routes from San Francisco and Los Angeles, California.

The routes planned to increase frequencies are:

Denver-Liberia: From 1 weekly trip to 3.

Denver-San José: From 1 weekly trip to 3.

New York-Liberia: From 1 weekly trip to 3.

Chicago-San José: Expansion of operations through the US summer.