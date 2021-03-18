More
    United Airlines Will Expand Frequencies of Flights to Costa Rica in June

    Offering more possibilities to all who want to enjoy the “Land of Pure Life”

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    United Airlines is preparing an expansion of its routes for next June in Mexico and Central America, making it coincide with the summer holidays in the United States, said the air carrier spokesman. The Chicago-based airline is expanding its travel plan with a focus on Costa Rica, where it will add 112 flights for the summer, including routes such as Denver-San Jose.

    None of the routes to be expanded is new for United Airlines, rather it is simply an increase in frequencies and seasonal service time. In January of this year, the company added two new routes from San Francisco and Los Angeles, California.

    The routes planned to increase frequencies are:

    Denver-Liberia: From 1 weekly trip to 3.

    Denver-San José: From 1 weekly trip to 3.

    New York-Liberia: From 1 weekly trip to 3.

    Chicago-San José: Expansion of operations through the US summer.

    Source Jeffrey Garza
    ViaBeleida Delgado
