    European Airlines prepare their return to Costa Rica and strengthen their connections with Juan Santamaría Airport

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The progressive return of commercial flights to the Juan Santamaría International Airport (AIJS) is increasingly palpable. The main air terminal in Costa Rica is ready to receive more European lines, including Air France this October, British Airways and KLM for the start of the high season.

    “We are pleased to confirm the return of major business partners such as Air France, British Airways and KLM, which are expanding the operations of European lines and joining those maintained by airlines such as Iberia and Lufthansa. These flights are vital to continue building the recovery of the sector and the attraction of tourists to Costa Rica, through a competitive and safe airport from the moment the passenger arrives in the country,” said Rafael Mencía, Executive Director of AERIS (Airport management).

    Juan Santamaría International Airport will end the month of October with up to 48 total operations per week, after Iberia and Lufthansa were the first to return to commercial activity, plus other routes gradually opened and now with Air France operations .

    “Europe is a point of origin for a prospect of tourists highly sought after by our country, with a high educational level, an appreciation for nature and culture, and long stays. For this reason, this opening of new flights from the Old Continent is of utmost importance for the tourism industry, contributing to the gradual recovery of our sector. The start of operations of Air France, together with those of British and then KLM, in addition to the increase in frequencies from Iberia, are undoubtedly positive news for the whole country,” said Gustavo J. Segura, Minister of Tourism.

    Frequencies
    Iberia airline, which connects the city of Madrid with the AIJS, will change the days it flies to our country from October 26th and will maintain three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. You will arrive in Costa Rica at around 8:00 pm in an aircraft with capacity for 248 passengers. This airline will increase to a frequency from December 6 (Sundays) and will add one more frequency on Saturdays from January 2nd, 2021.

    For its part, Lufthansa will also change the days of its two current frequencies (Monday-Friday) and from October 29th it will connect the city of Frankfurt with the Santamaría on Thursdays and Saturdays.

    On October 31st, at around 6:30 pm and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, Air France will arrive with a plane with a capacity for 300 passengers. The French flagship airline will also increase its arrivals starting next December 15th, adding Tuesdays and Thursdays.

    Arrivals for the start of high season
    For the start of the high season at the end of November, the arrival of KLM with direct flights from Amsterdam is added. Its arrival will be on November 26th, maintaining a frequency of twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, during the rest of 2020. British Airways will land at Juan Santamaría International Airport starting November 26th, arriving three times a week: Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

    “We are at the gates of the high season and as administrators of the main airport in the country, we are prepared to receive more passengers, complying with service standards and providing a safe travel experience under strict compliance with all sanitary measures within from the air terminal ”, concluded Mencía. As of October 26, Costa Rica will stop requiring a negative COVID-19 test. Costa Ricans and foreigners will not receive a sanitary confinement order when entering the country by air.

    Due to the context of the pandemic and with the opening of air borders to the world as of November 1st, changes in itineraries or in flight frequencies can be expected, as the market develops. Passengers can consult the daily update of the operations report of the Juan Santamaría International Airport, at the following link: https://sjoairport.com/reporte-operaciones/

    Source TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleYoung Scientist from the UCR who discovered a specific Parasite wins International Award
    Next articleCosta Rican goods and Services Exports grow by 5% in September
