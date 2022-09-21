More
    UCR Students Create Patches to Remove Nail Fungus

    A team of 10 Pharmacy students from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) created an innovative proposal to eliminate nail fungus. It is ‘Onipatch’, a high-tech self-adhesive patch that releases a medication gradually and over a week, without the need for daily applications.

    “One of the main advantages of the patch is to eliminate the discomfort caused by the constant application of creams. In addition, it gives the possibility of treating the infection promptly and reducing secondary effects at a systemic level”, said Megan Sánchez, Pharmacy student.

    It is estimated that up to 14% of people have or, at least, have had a nail fungus and the most susceptible population is between 40 and 60 years old. Finally, students require financing, production equipment, support from private laboratories, commercial links, among others.

