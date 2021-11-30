TUI Airways Reunites London With Costa Rica

Guanacaste Airport – a member of the VINCI Airports network – received the flight from the British airline TUI Airways, after a 20-month pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aircraft B787-800 landed at 1:55 pm from London Gatwick Airport in England. This way, all the European airlines that flew to Guanacaste before the border closure have resumed their operations. TUI Airways weekly operation will be on Wednesdays from England and offers 300 seats.

Positive news

“The arrival of TUI Airways is positive news of connectivity for the Guanacaste tourism industry. And this allows us to provide a quality service and motivate European tourists to fly non-stop to this wonderful destination”, said César Jaramillo, Guanacaste Airport Manager.

The route is facilitated between two airports in the VINCI Airports network, the most important private airport operator in the world. The arrival of TUI Airways joins the 15 airlines that currently arrive at Guanacaste Airport and that connect Guanacaste with the world.

“We are delighted to be able to resume our weekly service from London Gatwick to Costa Rica and look forward welcoming our customers back to enjoy their long-awaited holidays,” said Richard Sofer, Commercial Director of TUI UK.

Only in November Guanacaste Airport has celebrated the opening of 4 new additional routes, which anticipates a very encouraging outlook for the 2021-2022 high season.